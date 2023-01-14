BRG vs BOA Portuguese League, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Player, Braga vs Boavista – Who Will Win?:- Hello friends, so are very excited about the football match as one of the best Portuguese League is coming back once more time with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Braga vs Boavista. It is a highly expected match as all the lovers of football matches have been waiting for this match. Both team players are ready to give tough competition to each other in the match. Currently, all the fans are searching for the match details. Here we have more information about the BRG vs BOA match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Here all the players are ready to give their best in the match as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match trophy. Both teams are very famous among us and it will be more interesting to see which team will win the match. All the fans are very enthusiastic about the football match. The Portuguese League match between Braga vs Boavista will be played at Estádio Municipal de Braga. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no canes of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, day, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down the page for more information about the match.

BRG vs BOA Match Details

League: Portuguese League

Team : Braga (BRG) vs Boavista (BOA)

Day: Sunday

Date: 15th January 2023

Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Braga

BRG vs BOA Lineups Players

Braga (BRG) Possible Playing 11 : 1.Matheus Lima Magalhaes, 2. Nuno Sequeira, 3. Vitor Tormena de-Farias, 4. Fabiano Silva, 5. Sikou Niakate, 6. Ricardo Horta, 7. Andre Horta, 8. Al Musrati, 9. Iuri Medeiros, 10. Vitor Oliveira, 11. Simon Banza

Boavista (BOA) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rafael Bracali, 2. Reggie Cannon, 3. Rodrigo Abascal, 4. Pedro Gomes, 5. Vincent Sasso, 6. Ricardo Mangas, 7. Sebastian Perez, 8. Gaius Makouta, 9. Kenji Gorre, 10. Yusupha Njie, 11. Robert Bozenik

BRG vs BOA Match Prediction

According to the lineup of both teams. Both team players are very amazing and skilled full. This match is going to be very enjoyable and interesting. This match will take place between Braga vs Boavista on 15th January 2023 from 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT) from Estádio Municipal de Braga. BRG team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the BOA team won 1 match and lost 3 matches and draw 1 match. BRG team has more chances to win the match.