BHA vs WOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League 2023

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. It is coming out that the Premier League 2023 is back with its next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL). This match is fixed to be played at 01:15 am on Tuesday 23 January 2024 and it will be played at Falmer Stadium, the second largest stadium in all of South East England. Many are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions over the internet and it is creating a buzz. In this article, we have shared all the available details such as both teams, players, predictions, reports, and more.

If we talk about both team’s previous gameplay performances then it was superb and most liked by the viewers and audiences. Brighton has faced eight wins, seven draws, or five losses and the team is currently ranked in the 8th on the points table. On the other side, Wolverhampton Wanderers has faced eight wins, four draws, or eight losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 11th position on the points table. It will be most liked by the fans of sports and the viewers.

BHA vs WOL (Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Details

Match: Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (BHA vs WOL)

Tournament: Premier League 2023

Date: Tuesday, 23rd January 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

BHA vs WOL Venue: Falmer Stadium

BHA vs WOL (Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers) Starting 11

Brighton (BHA) Possible Starting 11 1.Bart Verbruggen, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Jan Paul van Hecke, 4. Pervis Estupinan, 5. Jack Hinshelwood, 6. Pascal Gross, 7. Jakub Moder, 8. Billy Gilmour, 9. Facundo Buonanotte, 10. Evan Ferguson, 11. Joao Pedro Junqueira