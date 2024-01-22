CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
BHA vs WOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League 2023

13 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. It is coming out that the Premier League 2023 is back with its next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL). This match is fixed to be played at 01:15 am on Tuesday 23 January 2024 and it will be played at Falmer Stadium, the second largest stadium in all of South East England. Many are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions over the internet and it is creating a buzz. In this article, we have shared all the available details such as both teams, players, predictions, reports, and more.

BHA vs WOL Live Score

If we talk about both team’s previous gameplay performances then it was superb and most liked by the viewers and audiences. Brighton has faced eight wins, seven draws, or five losses and the team is currently ranked in the 8th on the points table. On the other side, Wolverhampton Wanderers has faced eight wins, four draws, or eight losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 11th position on the points table. It will be most liked by the fans of sports and the viewers.

BHA vs WOL (Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Details

Match: Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (BHA vs WOL)
Tournament: Premier League 2023
Date: Tuesday, 23rd January 2024
Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)
BHA vs WOL Venue: Falmer Stadium

BHA vs WOL (Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers) Starting 11

Brighton (BHA) Possible Starting 11 1.Bart Verbruggen, 2. Lewis Dunk, 3. Jan Paul van Hecke, 4. Pervis Estupinan, 5. Jack Hinshelwood, 6. Pascal Gross, 7. Jakub Moder, 8. Billy Gilmour, 9. Facundo Buonanotte, 10. Evan Ferguson, 11. Joao Pedro Junqueira

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jose Sa, 2. Nelson Semedo, 3. Max Kilman, 4. Tote Antonio Gomes, 5. Matt Doherty, 6. Santiago Bueno, 7. Joseph Hodge, 8. Pablo Sarabia, 9. Tommy Doyle, 10. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, 11. Matheus Cunha

It is the 21st football match of both teams in this league and it is set to live premiere on multiple platforms such as Star Sports, Hotstar, and Fancode. Let us talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently hard to say because the last matches of both teams were amazing. It will be clear after the end of this match. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is injured which means all will perform their best until the end. The weather will be clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports.

