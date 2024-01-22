LEG vs BUR Live Score Dreaam11 Prediction Lineup Leganes vs Burgos La Liga 2 League

The La Liga 2 League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right page. It is fixed to be played between Leganes (LEG) and the opponent team Burgos (BUR). This upcoming football match will begin at 01:15 am on Tuesday 23 January 2024 and the match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque, a multiple-use stadium located in Leganes, Spain. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and further more.

All the teams are playing well and performing their best. Both teams have played a total of 22 matches in this league and are going to play their second face-to-face match in this league. Leganes has faced twelve wins, six draws, or four losses in the last matches and the team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Burgos has faced nine wins, six draws, or seven losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 11th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best till the end and it makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

LEG vs BUR (Leganes vs Burgos (BUR)) Match Details

Match: Leganes vs Burgos (BUR) (LEG vs BUR)

Tournament: La Liga 2 League

Date: Tuesday, 23rd January 2024

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Butarque

LEG vs BUR (Leganes vs Burgos (BUR)) Starting 11

Leganes (LEG) Possible Starting 11 1.Diego Conde, 2. Sergio Gonzalez – I, 3. Enric Franquesa, 4. Jorge Saenz, 5. Jorge Miramon, 6. Julian Chicco, 7. Iker Undabarrena, 8. Francisco Portillo, 9. Diego Garcia-Campos, 10. Miguel De la Fuente, 11. Daniel Raba