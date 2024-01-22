CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

LEG vs BUR Live Score Dreaam11 Prediction Lineup Leganes vs Burgos La Liga 2 League

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

The La Liga 2 League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right page. It is fixed to be played between Leganes (LEG) and the opponent team Burgos (BUR). This upcoming football match will begin at 01:15 am on Tuesday 23 January 2024 and the match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque, a multiple-use stadium located in Leganes, Spain. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and further more.

LEG vs BUR Live Score

All the teams are playing well and performing their best. Both teams have played a total of 22 matches in this league and are going to play their second face-to-face match in this league. Leganes has faced twelve wins, six draws, or four losses in the last matches and the team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Burgos has faced nine wins, six draws, or seven losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 11th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best till the end and it makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

LEG vs BUR (Leganes vs Burgos (BUR)) Match Details

Match: Leganes vs Burgos (BUR) (LEG vs BUR)
Tournament: La Liga 2 League
Date: Tuesday, 23rd January 2024
Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Municipal de Butarque

LEG vs BUR (Leganes vs Burgos (BUR)) Starting 11

Leganes (LEG) Possible Starting 11 1.Diego Conde, 2. Sergio Gonzalez – I, 3. Enric Franquesa, 4. Jorge Saenz, 5. Jorge Miramon, 6. Julian Chicco, 7. Iker Undabarrena, 8. Francisco Portillo, 9. Diego Garcia-Campos, 10. Miguel De la Fuente, 11. Daniel Raba

Burgos (BUR) (BUR) Possible Starting 11 1.Jose Antonio Caro, 2. Gregorio Sierra, 3. Matos, 4. Aitor Cordoba, 5. Raul Navarro, 6. Miki Munoz, 7. Miguel Angel Atienza, 8. Ander Martin, 9. Curro Sanchez, 10. Daniel Ojeda, 11. Fernando Nino

This upcoming match is the 23rd match of both teams in this league and it will be live telecast on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then the team Leganes has more possibility to get victory in the upcoming match against Burgos, as per the points table. Reportedly, Players of both teams are fine and no one is injured. The weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain, which has made the match more interesting. It will be most liked by the viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

viagra is most useful for treating does viagra help men last longer the doctors male enhancement report male genitalia enhancement surgery top male enhancement products review does losartan help erectile dysfunction black panther sex enhancer pill reviews strongest male enhancement sold at gas stations can you get erectile dysfunction pills over the counter male enhancement for men stamina big bam male enhancement rhino male enhancement pills ingredients iron help sexual performance ric flair male enhancement who sells golo diet pills does sitting in a hot tub help you lose weight how to lose weight fast in 2 days the best natural diet pills best meals to eat to lose weight and gain muscle what does the apple cider vinegar gummies do for you best products for keto diet over the counter fat burner and appetite suppressant gen keto pills reviews can a change in diet cause spotting on the pill bhb keto pills and apple cider vinegar essential elements acv gummies buy one get one free keto boost pills review whats a good diet pill to lose weight fast do cbd gummies have hemp power house cbd gummies uly cbd gummies para la vista thc gummies in checked bag best way to take cbd for pain and anxiety kaprese cbd coffee benefits cbd living gummy bears what do cbd gummies do to a person gummimi hemp gummies review cbd abdominal pain thc gummies low dose mia aesthetics cbd gummies