BOU vs MCI Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. A very well-known and favourite Premier League is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between Bournemouth vs Manchester City. Both teams are very famous and both teams always give their best in the match for winning the match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be very amazing with two powerful teams. Here we have more information about the BOU vs MCI match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that a very famous premier league is all set for the match. As we all know that both teams have different gameplay and now both team players are ready to show their best moves in the playground. The Premier League match between Bournemouth vs Manchester City will be played at Vitality Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including the team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Bournemouth (BOU) vs Manchester City (MCI)

Day: Saturday

Date: 25th February 2023

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Vitality Stadium

League: Premier League

Bournemouth (BOU) Possible Playing 11: 1. Neto, 2. Adam Smith, 3. Jordan Zemura, 4. Marcos Senesi, 5. Jack Stephens, 6. Jefferson Lerma, 7. Philip Billing, 8. Marcus Tavernier, 9. Hamed Junior-Traore, 10. Dango Ouattara, 11. Dominic Solanke

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ederson Moraes, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Manuel Akanji, 6. Jack Grealish, 7. Bernardo Silva, 8. Rodrigo Hernandez, 9. Ilkay Gundogan, 10. Riyad Mahrez, 11. Erling Haaland

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very skillful and they are ready to give their best in the match. This match is going to be very fascinating. This match will be played between Bournemouth vs Manchester City on 25th February 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Vitality Stadium. The BOU team won 1 match, draw 2 matches, and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the MCI team won 3 matches draw 1 match and lost 1 match. If we talk about the scoreboard then the MCI team has more chances to win the match against the BOU team. Let's see who will win the match.