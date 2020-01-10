Vivo S1 Pro Price in India, Full Specification Features Comparison Images Specs :- Vivo S1 Pro has been launched in India by the smartphone maker Vivo on Friday. The new Vivo phone, which features a diamond-shaped rear camera setup, comes as the latest model in the Chinese smartphone maker’s S series that was introduced last year primarily for offline customers. However, Vivo will sell the Vivo S1 Pro through both offline and online channels in the country.

Vivo S1 Pro Price in India

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo S1 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. The smartphone also has electronic image stabilisation (EIS) to resist shakes and jerks in videos.

For selfies, the Vivo S1 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front — along with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports features such as AI Face Beauty, HDR, AI Portrait Lighting, and Group Selfie.

Vivo S1 Pro Specification Features

The Vivo S1 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (dual-band), Bluetooth v5.0, dual-SIM support i.e. GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone also has an array of sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Also, there is the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the S1 Pro that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 159.25×75.19×8.68mm and weighs 186.7 grams.

Vivo S1 Pro Comparison Reviews Images

The Vivo S1 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 19,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White colour options. It is now on sale through all major offline and online stores including the Vivo India online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.