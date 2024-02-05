BRE vs MCI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League

Today, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers. The Premier League Tournament 2023 is back with its next match. It is going to be played between the teams Brentford (BRE) and this team will play against Manchester City (MCI). Fans are waiting for this football match and expressing their excitement. It is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 6 February 2024 and it will take place at Gtech Community Football Stadium, also known as the Brentford Community Stadium located in West London. In this article, we are going to share all the details about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous game scores, weather, predictions, and more.

According to the previous gameplay scores, the previous matches of both teams were most liked by fans and audiences. Both teams have played a total of 21 matches in this league and are going to play their second head-to-head match. Brentford has faced six wins, four draws, or eleven losses and the team is presently ranked in the 15th position on the points table. Opposite side, Manchester has faced fourteen wins, four draws, or three losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 3rd position on the points table. Enjoy this upcoming match with joy.

BRE vs MCI (Brentford vs Manchester City) Match Details

Match: Brentford vs Manchester City (BRE vs MCI)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Tuesday, 6th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

BRE vs MCI (Brentford vs Manchester City) Starting 11

Brentford (BRE) Possible Starting 11 1.Mark Flekken, 2. Ethan Pinnock, 3. Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, 4. Ben Mee, 5. Nathan Collins, 6. Mathias Jensen, 7. Vitaly Janelt, 8. Mikkel Damsgaard, 9. Ivan Toney, 10. Keane Lewis Potter, 11. Neal Maupay

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting 11 1.Stefan Ortega, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Josko Gvardiol, 6. Bernardo Silva, 7. Rodrigo Hernandez, 8. Mateo Kovacic, 9. Phil Foden, 10. Oscar Bobb, 11. Julian Alvarez

This upcoming football match is the 22nd match of both teams and it will be available to watch live on multiple platforms such as Star Sports, Hotstar, and Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction, Manchester City has more chance to win the upcoming match against Brentford. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. It is determined this match will be one of the best matches and most liked by the viewers.