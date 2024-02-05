ROM vs CAG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Roma vs Cagliari Serie A League

We are back for the football lovers and for those who are waiting for the next match of Serie A League. This football match is fixed to be played between the teams Roma (ROM) and the other team Cagliari (CAG). Yes, both teams are going to play the match against each other and it will be most liked by the viewers. It will begin to play at 01:15 am on Tuesday 6 February 2024 at Stadio Olimpico, also known as an Italian Olympic Stadium multiple-purpose sports venue located in Rome. Let us know more about this upcoming football match such as both teams, players, predictions, previous gameplay performances, and more in this article.

Both teams played their best in the last matches and won the hearts of the audience and viewers. Now, the fans are waiting for the next match and it is creating a buzz. Both teams have played a total of 22 matches and are now going to play their second head-to-head match. Roma has faced ten wins, five draws, or seven losses and the team is presently ranked in the 6th place on the points table. On the other hand, Cagliari has faced four wins, six draws, or twelve losses, and the team is ranked in the 17th place on the points table.

ROM vs CAG (Roma vs Cagliari) Match Details

Match: Roma vs Cagliari (ROM vs CAG)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Tuesday, 6th February 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

ROM vs CAG Venue: Stadio Olimpico

ROM vs CAG (Roma vs Cagliari) Starting 11

Roma (ROM) Possible Starting 11 1.Mile Svilar, 2. Leonardo Spinazzola, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Mehmet Zeki Celik, 5. Diego Llorente, 6. Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, 7. Bryan Cristante, 8. Edoardo Bove, 9. Stephan El Shaarawy, 10. Leandro Paredes, 11. Romelu Lukaku