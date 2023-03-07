CHE vs DOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund

This is going to be interesting for all the football fans to watch the next match that will be played in the UEFA Champions League. The league is all set to introduce one more match of the league once again. According to the updates, team Chelsea (CHE) and team Borussia Dortmund (DOR) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams have already faced each other in their previous matches and tonight, they are going to play their next match. As we know that the finals have begun and each team is paying its best to play in the final match.

Most of the fans are going to create their own team on Fantasy and Dream11 platforms but they will have to choose the right players if they want to win tonight. Through this article, we will share all the details of the match such as time, date, venue, league and lineup players. Some of the players such as Aubameyang P, Badiashile B, Broja A, Kante N, Madueke N, Mendy E, Mount M, Silva T, Adeyemi K, Duranville J, Kamara A, Morey Bauza M, Moukoko Y, and Ryerson J will not be a part of the match due to their injuries.

CHE vs DOR Match Details

Team Names:- Chelsea (CHE) vs Borussia Dortmund (DOR)

League:- UEFA Champions League

Venue:- Stamford Bridge in London

Date:- Wednesday, 8th March 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

CHE vs DOR Squad Player

Chelsea (CHE):- Benoit Badiashile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Joao Felix, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher, Gabriel Slonina, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Omari Hutchinson, Armando Broja, NGolo Kante, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Bergstrom, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Trevoh Chalobah, Lewis Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, Denis Zakaria, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Wesley Fofana.

Borussia Dortmund (DOR):- Julian Brandt,Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Giovanni Reyna, Julien Duranville, Donyell Malen, Thomas Meunier, Alexander Meyer, Anthony Modeste, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Pasalic, Soumaila Coulibaly, Mateu Morey, Abdoulaye Kamara, Luca Unbehaun, Goktan Gurpuz, Antonios Papadopoulos, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Youssoufa Moukoko, Sebastien Haller, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Karim Adeyemi, Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Marcel Laurenz Lotka, Tom Rothe, Nico Schulz, Felix Passlack, and Justin Njinmah.

CHE vs DOR Lineups Player

Chelsea (CHE):- Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, and Joao Felix.

Borussia Dortmund (DOR):- Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Julian Brandt, and Youssoufa Moukoko.

CHE vs DOR Match Prediction

Here are lots of teams who are going to face another team until they reach to the final match. Team CHE and DOR have already played their final and once again, they are going to play their next match. In the last five matches, team CHE has won just a single match and lost 3 matches. Another side, team DOR has won all five matches in the last matches. According to the sources, team DOR has better chances to win this match.