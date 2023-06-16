CHI vs DOM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chile vs Dominican Republi International Friendlies

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the International Friendlies League. This match is fixed to be played between Chile (CHE) and Dominican Republic (DOM). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 06:00 am on Saturday 17 June 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at Estadio Sausalito Football Stadium. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Chile faced two wins, two draws, and one loss in the last five matches in this tournament. On the other side, Dominican faced two draws, two losses, and one win in the last five matches in this tournament.

CHI vs DOM (Chile vs Dominican Republic) Match Details

Match: Chile vs Dominican Republic

Tournament: International Friendlies

Date: Saturday, 17th June 2023

Time: 06:00 am

Venue: Estadio Sausalito

CHI vs DOM (Chile vs Dominican Republic) Starting IXs

Chile (CHI) Possible Starting 11 1. Cristobal Campos, 2. Nayel Mehssatou Sepulveda, 3. Rodrigo Echeverria, 4. Eugenio Mena, 5. Matias Zaldivia, 6. Marcelino Nunez, 7. Javier Altamirano, 8. Juan Delgado, 9. Marcos Bolados, 10. Victor Davila, 11. Alexander Aravena

Dominican Republic (DOM) Possible Starting 11 1. Johan Guzman, 2. Cesar-Manuel Garcia, 3. Luis Ismael Diaz, 4. Angel Yoan Melo, 5. Brian Lopez-Nina, 6. Edarlin Urena, 7. Jean-Carlos Lopez, 8. Carlos Ventura, 9. Ronaldo Vasquez, 10. Dorny Romero, 11. Nowend Lorenzo

There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites.