MLT vs ENG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Malta vs England Euro Qualifiers

There is a piece of news coming forward that the Euro Qualifiers League is going to play their next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Malta (MLT) and another team England (ENG). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:15 am on Saturday 17 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Ta Qali National Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

This upcoming match is the third head-to-head match of both teams and it is said that this match will be full of unexpected performances. Let us know the last two matches of both teams. Malta faced both losses in the last two matches of this tournament. On the other side, England faced well response by winning the two matches in this tournament. Both teams contain strong players in their teams who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

MLT vs ENG (Malta vs England) Match Details

Match: Malta vs England

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers

Date: Saturday, 17 June 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Ta Qali National Stadium

MLT vs ENG (Malta vs England) Starting 11

Malta (MLT) Possible Starting 11 1. Henry Bonello, 2. Ferdinando Apap, 3. Steve Borg, 4. Zach Muscat, 5. Jake Grech, 6. Joseph Mbong, 7. Matthew Guillaumier, 8. Ryan Camenzuli, 9. Yannick Yankam, 10. Luke Montebello, 11. Jodi Jones

England (ENG) Possible Starting 11 1. Jordan Pickford, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. Luke Shaw, 4. Harry Maguire, 5. John Stones, 6. Declan Rice, 7. Jordan Henderson, 8. James Maddison, 9. Jack Grealish, 10. Harry Kane, 11. Bukayo Saka

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can enjoy this match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles.