CMR vs CGO Dream11 Prediction Team Live Score Fantasy Football Tips Today’s Match

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who are lovers to watch the football match. A very famous African Nations Championship league is all set to entertain. This match is a highly anticipated match. This match is going to be played between Cameroon vs Congo. Both teams are very famous and both teams’ players are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the match details because they are also ready to support their favorite team. Here we have more information about the CMR vs CGO match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Currently, all the fans are super excited about the match. Both teams don’t want to lose any chances to defeat each other in the match. Both teams have different gameplay and they always give their best for winning the trophy. The African Nations Championship match between Cameroon and Congo will be played at Oran Olympic Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be neat and there are no possibilities of precipitation during the match. Currently, all the fans are very curious to knwo about the match details. So let’s take a look at the match details like team, day, date, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match.

Match Details

Team: Cameroon (CMR) vs Congo (CGO)

Day: Tuesday

Date: 17th January 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Oran Olympic Stadium

League: African Nations Championship

Cameroon (CMR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Jourdain Mbaynassem, 2. Dooh Moukoko, 3. Bawak Etta, 4. Donatien Tchami, 5. Che Malone, 6. Valentin Batto, 7. Djawal Kaiba, 8. Martial Zemba Ikoung, 9. Louis Mbah, 10. Kemajou Dibami, 11. Harisson Djonkep

Congo (CGO) Possible Playing 11: 1. Pavelh Ndzila, 2. Julfin Ondongo, 3. Hernest Malonga, 4. Janard Mbemba, 5. Luifrid Lessomo, 6. Prince Claud Obongo, 7. Hardy Binguila, 8. Prince Ilendo, 9. Joseph Mbangou, 10. Kader Bidimbou, 11. Japhet Mankou

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of both teams. Both teams’ players are very amazing and outstanding. This match is going to be very interesting and enjoyable. This match is going to be played between Cameroon vs Congo on 17th January 2023 at 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Oran Olympic Stadium. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the result of the match. So if we talk about the recent match result then the CMR team won 2 matches and draw 3 matches and the CGO team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. CMR has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.