EMP vs SAM Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hey football lovers, here we are back with the upcoming match update. A very famous Serie A league is all set for the football match. The match is going to be played at Empoli vs Sampdoria. Both teams will face each other. The match will be full of excitement and a thriller. Both teams have no need for any introduction they are famous in the Serie A league. In this article, we will discuss everything about this match. Fans are very curious to know about the important details of the match. Here we have more information about the EMP vs SAM match and we will share it with you in this article.

Football lovers are very excited to see both teams together because both teams have good gameplay. Players of the teams are also ready to give their best for winning the trophy. Fans have been waiting for the match so now your wait is over as only a few hours left before the match. The Serie A match between Empoli vs Sampdoria will be played on Tuesday at Stadio Carlo Castellani. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. So scroll down to the next page for the match details.

Match Details

Team: Empoli (EMP) vs Sampdoria (SAM)

League: Serie A

Date: 17th January 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

Empoli (EMP) Possible Playing 11: 1.Guglielmo Vicario, 2. Fabiano Parisi, 3. Ardian Ismajli, 4. Sebastiano Luperto, 5. Tyronne Ebuehi, 6. Filippo Bandinelli, 7. Tommaso Baldanzi, 8. Razvan Marin, 9. Jacopo Fazzini, 10. Mattia Destro, 11. Martin Satriano

Sampdoria (SAM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Emil Audero, 2. Omar Colley, 3. Jeison Murillo, 4. Bruno Amione, 5. Alessandro Zanoli, 6. Valerio Verre, 7. Tomas Rincon, 8. Abdelhamid Sabiri, 9. Filip Djuricic, 10. Manolo Gabbiadini, 11. Sam Lammers

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match. Both teams' players are very amazing and skilled full and they all will give their best for winning the trophy. All the fans have been very excited about this match as both teams are very powerful. Let's see which team will win the match. EMP team won 2 matches, lost 1 match and draw 2 matches and the SAM team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. EMP team has more chances to win the match against SAM.