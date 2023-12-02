CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

CPA vs POR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Casa Pia AC vs Portugal Portuguese League

15 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, the Portuguese League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Casa Pia AC (CPA) and the opponent team Portugal (POR). This upcoming football match is set to take place at Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior Stadium in Rio Maior, Portugal and it will begin at 02:00 am on Sunday 3 December 2023. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Let’s continue reading this article to know more about this upcoming match such as points table, prediction, both teams, scores, and more.

CPA vs POR Live Score

According to the points table, the previous matches of both teams were amazing and received a good response from the fans and viewers. Now, many are waiting for this match and it is the first face-to-face match of this league. Both teams played a total of 11 matches in this league. Portimonense has faced four wins, five draws, or two losses, and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. On the other hand, Casa Pia AC has faced two wins, five draws, or four losses, and the team is ranked in the 14th place on the points table.

CPA vs POR (Casa Pia AC vs Portugal) Match Details

Match: Casa Pia AC vs Portugal (CPA vs POR)
Tournament: Portuguese League
Date: Sunday, 3rd December 2023
Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)
CPA vs POR Venue: Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior Stadium in the Rio Maior, Portugal

CPA vs POR (Casa Pia AC vs Portugal) Starting 11

Casa Pia AC (CPA) Possible Starting 11 1.Ricardo Batista, 2. Gaizka Larrazabal, 3. Leonardo Lelo, 4. Joao Nunes, 5. Nermin Zolotic, 6. Jair Diego Alves, 7. Yuki Soma, 8. Angelo Neto, 9. Pablo Roberto, 10. Clayton Fernandes-Silva, 11. Felippe Cardoso

Portugal (POR) Possible Starting 11 1.Vinicius Silvestre, 2. Pedrao Correia, 3. Filipe Relvas, 4. Goncalo Costa, 5. Joao Victor Tornich, 6. Igor Formiga, 7. Carlos Vinicius-II, 8. Mauricio-Junior, 9. Helio Varela, 10. Sylvester Jasper, 11. Rildo Goncalves

This amazing football match will be telecasted live on some verified sites but it is not confirmed yet. The weather will be completely clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. At present, no player has been injured before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match.  It is also being said that fans and spectators will enjoy this upcoming match a lot. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

chinese male enhancements pill lion head tin can what male enhancement products really work male herbal enhancements that currently work can viagra help me last longer in bed which ed pills help ejacculation what is a male enhancement tiger max male enhancement bioscience cbd male enhancement gummies black panther male enhancement near me instant erection pills over the counter in india does viagra help to last longer does viagra help last longer bed skald diet pills gnc release weight loss pills what the best diet pill keto burn pills gnc fda criminal prosecution diet pills gnc best fat burner pill blood pressure and heart medication when do i need medication for high blood pressure do blood pressure pills lower heart rate diet pills raise blood pressure health canada recalls blood pressure medication cinnamon pills and high blood pressure weight loss drugs high blood pressure does blood pressure medication cause weight gain name of blood pressure medication recall take blood pressure medications midday iniumu blood pressure drug fatigue from blood pressure medication overmedicated blood pressure medication listenaphial blood pressure medication 3 medications for high blood pressure best medical grade blood pressure monitor can you drink while on high blood pressure medication what to expect when changing blood pressure medication cheapest cbd hemp bombs gummies just cbd sugar free gummies cbd gummies for nicotine withdrawal cbd patches for tooth pain