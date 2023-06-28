EN-U21 vs GER-U21 Live Score Dream11 Prediction England U21 vs Germany-U21 U21 European Championship

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. This match is going to be played between England U21 vs Germany U21. One of the best leagues U21 European Championship is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two powerful teams. Now fans are searching about the match as they want to know about whole information about the match details. Here we have more information about the (EN-U21 vs GER-U21) match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough completion to each other as they don’t want to skip any single chance to win the match. The U21 European Championship match between England U21 and Germany U21 is going to be played at Adjarabet Arena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, time, venue, day, and lineup of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: England U21 (EN-U21) vs Germany-U21 (GER-U21)

League:U21 European Championship

Date: 28th June 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Adjarabet Arena

England U21 (EN-U21) Possible Playing 11:1.James Trafford, 2. Maximillian Aarons, 3. Levi Colwill, 4. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 5. Morgan Gibbs-White, 6. Curtis Jones, 7. James Garner, 8. Angel Gomes, 9. Jacob Ramsey, 10. Anthony Gordon, 11. Noni Madueke

Germany-U21 (GER-U21) Possible Playing 11:1.Noah Atubolu, 2. Josha Vagnoman, 3. Yann Bisseck, 4. Henning Matriciani, 5. Luca Netz, 6. Tom Krauss, 7. Yannik Keitel, 8. Angelo Stiller, 9. Denis Huseinbasic, 10. Kevin Schade, 11. Youssoufa Moukoko

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between England U21 vs Germany U21 on 28th June 2023 from 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT) at Adjarabet Arena. Now all the fans are very curious to know about recent match results then EN-U21 won 2 matches and on the hand, the GER-U21 team did not win any match. The EN-U21 has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.