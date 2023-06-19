ENG vs MCD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup England vs North Macedonia Euro Qualifiers League

There is a piece of news coming forward that the Euro Qualifiers tournament is going to play their next football match. This upcoming football match is fixed to be played between two teams England (ENG) and another team North Macedonia(MCD). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:15 am on Tuesday 20 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Old Trafford Football Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

This upcoming match is the third head-to-head match of both teams and it is said that this upcoming match is a banging match of this tournament. England had played well in their previous matches and won the heart of their fans. On the other hand, North Macedonia also played but they didn’t give any best gameplay in their previous matches of this tournament. Both teams contain strong players in their teams who are so excited to play this match and they will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this football match.

ENG vs MCD (England vs North Macedonia) Match Details

Match: England vs North Macedonia

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Tuesday, 20th June 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Old Trafford

ENG vs MCD (England vs North Macedonia) Starting 11

England (ENG) Possible Starting 11 1. Jordan Pickford, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. Luke Shaw, 4. Harry Maguire, 5. John Stones, 6. Declan Rice, 7. Jordan Henderson, 8. James Maddison, 9. Jack Grealish, 10. Harry Kane, 11. Bukayo Saka

North Macedonia (MCD) Possible Starting 11 1. Stole Dimitrievski, 2. Visar Musliu, 3. Egzon Bejtulai, 4. Stefan Ristovski, 5. Ezgjan Alioski, 6. Nikola Serafimov, 7. Eljif Elmas, 8. Enis Bardhi, 9. Arijan Ademi, 10. Aleksandar Trajkovski, 11. Ilija Nestorovski

According to the reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can enjoy this match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.