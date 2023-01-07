ESL vs GIR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga Espanyol vs Girona Today Match

In the last few days, football matches around the world are capturing massive hype among fans and now, fans are eagerly waiting to watch more matches. In recent days, La Liga has come with lots of matches, and tonight, they are coming with another match once again, it will be interesting to watch this upcoming match. Those who have been waiting for the match can easily watch it online. Here are lots of teams in the single league and tonight, teams Espanyol and Girona will face off against each other on the football ground. Keep reading to get more details here.

Through this article, we will share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and players who are going to play in the upcoming match. As per the sources, the weather will be clean and there will be no chance of rain. If you want to know more details of the match so, you can read out this entire article to get more details. Well, a few players such as Bare K. Gomez D, Gori, Pedrosa A, Vinicius Souza, Juanpe, Kebe I, and Romeu O will not be a part of the match tonight due to injuries. Another side, Darder S, Koleosho L, and Lozano P will remain questionable until the beginning of the match.

ESL vs GIR Match Details

Team Names:- Espanyol vs Girona (ESL vs GIR)

League:- La Liga

Venue:- Cornellà-El Prat

Date & Time:- Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 01:30 AM (IST) and 08:00 PM (GMT)

ESL vs GIR Squad Players

Espanyol (ESL):- Omar El Hilali, Pol-Lozano, Angel Fortuno, Nabil Touaizi, Daniel Villahermosa, Simo Wassim Keddari, Joan Garcia, Ruben Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Roger Martinez, Nico Ribaudo Melamed, Jose Carlos Lazo, Sergi Gomez, Keidi Bare, Alvaro Fernandez, Brian Olivan, Leandro Cabrera, Joselu, Martin Braithwaite, Benjamin Lecomte, Aleix Vidal, Adria Pedrosa, Luca Koleosho, Dani Gomez, Juan Camilo-Becerra, Fernando Calero, Oscar Gil, Javier Puado, Sergi Darder, Edu Exposito, Vinicius Souza,

Girona (GIR):- Paulo Gazzaniga, Arnau Martinez, Ivan Martin Nunez, Biel Farres, Reinier, Juanpe, Juan Carlos Martin, Bernardo Espinosa, Samuel Saiz, Borja Garcia, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ibrahima Kebe, Toni Villa, Santiago Bueno, David Lopez, Miguel Gutierrez, Aleix Garcia, Oriol Romeu, Yan Couto, Oscar Urena, Manu Vallejo, Toni Fuidias, Christian Stuani, Lluc Matas, Joel Roca, Ramon Terrats, Ricard Artero, Valentin Castellanos, Rodrigo Riquelme, Valery Fernandez, and Yangel Herrera.

ESL vs GIR Lineups Player

Espanyol (ESL):- Alvaro Fernandez, Brian Olivan, Leandro Cabrera, Fernando Calero, Oscar Gil, Javier Puado, Sergi Darder, Edu Exposito, Vinicius Souza, Joselu, and Martin Braithwaite

Girona (GIR):- Paulo Gazzaniga, Arnau Martinez, Santiago Bueno, David Lopez, Miguel Gutierrez, Aleix Garcia, Oriol Romeu, Yan Couto, Ivan Martin Nunez, Valentin Castellanos, and Rodrigo Riquelme

ESL vs GIR Match Prediction

Many fans want to know which team has more chances to win this match and as we can see that Team Girona is at the 12th spot with 15 matches where they won 4 matches and lost 6 matches in the league. Another side, team Espanyol is at the 18th spot with 15 matches where they won 2 matches and lost 6 matches. If we talk about their performance so, team Girona has better chances to win this match tonight.