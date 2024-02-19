EVE vs CRY Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Everton vs Crystal Palace Premier League

Today, we have exciting news for sports lovers, especially football lovers. The Premier League is back and it is going to play its next match between Everton (EVE) and the other team Crystal Palace (CRY). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other and this news is creating a great buzz among fans. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 20 February 2024 at Goodison Park Football Stadium located in the Walton area of Liverpool, England. Our sources have fetched all the details about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, points table, scores, prediction, and more in this article, so read till the end.

Both teams have played a total of 24 matches in this league and won the hearts of audiences. Now, the fans are waiting for this match and it will be the second head-to-head match of both teams. According to the points table, Everton has faced eight wins, five draws, or eleven losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 18th place on the points table. On the opposite side, Crystal Palace has faced six wins, six draws, or twelve losses, and the team is ranked in the 16th place on the points table. Swipe up and keep reading…

EVE vs CRY (Everton vs Crystal Palace) Match Details

Match: Everton vs Crystal Palace (EVE vs CRY)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Tuesday, 20th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Goodison Park

EVE vs CRY (Everton vs Crystal Palace) Starting 11

Everton (EVE) Possible Starting 11 1. Jordan Pickford, 2. Jarrad Branthwaite, 3. Ben Godfrey, 4. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 5. James Tarkowski, 6. Ashley Young, 7. Dwight McNeil, 8. Idrissa Gueye, 9. James Garner, 10. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 11. Jack Harrison