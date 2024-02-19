MOR vs SCP Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Moreirense vs Sporting Lisbon Portuguese League

Hello football lovers, the Portuguese League’s next football match is going to take place and it is creating excitement among the fans. This upcoming football is going to be played between the teams Moreirense (MOR) and the team will play against Sporting Lisbon (SCP). It is set to begin to play at 01:45 am on Tuesday 20 February 2024 at Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, a multi-use stadium located in Moreira de Conegos, Braga, Portugal. Both teams are strong and going to play the match match against each other. This match will be one of the best matches in this league, so watch and enjoy it.

Let us talk about both teams’ previous gameplay performances then they were superb and most liked by the audiences. According to the points table, Moreirense has played 21 matches and faced ten wins, six losses, or five draws. MOR team is ranked in the 6th place on the points table. On the opposite side, Sporting Lisbon has played 20 matches and faced seventeen wins, two losses, or one draw. SCP team is ranked at the top of the points table. There are stong and active players in both teams who will perform their best until the end and it makes the match more interesting.

MOR vs SCP (Moreirense vs Sporting Lisbon) Match Details

Match: Moreirense vs Sporting Lisbon (MOR vs SCP)

Tournament: Portuguese League

Date: Tuesday, 20th February 2024

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas

MOR vs SCP (Moreirense vs Sporting Lisbon) Starting 11

Moreirense (MOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Kewin, 2. Pedro Amador, 3. Marcelo Ferreira, 4. Maracas Jobson, 5. Dinis Pinto, 6. Goncalo Franco, 7. Ruben Ramos, 8. Joao Camacho, 9. Pedro Aparicio, 10. Alan de Souza Guimaraes, 11. Kobamelo Kodisang