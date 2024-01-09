CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
FIO vs BOG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fiorentina vs Bologna Coppa Italia League

18 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, we are back with an exciting piece about the next match of the Coppa Italia 2024. This upcoming match is set to be played between the teams: Fiorentina (FIO) and the team Bologna (BOG). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the match against each other and the fans are waiting for this upcoming match. It is fixed to begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 4 January 2024 at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Numerous queries are surfacing over the internet sites. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match and we will try to cover every single piece of information.

FIO vs BOG Live Score

It is reported that this league began recently and all the teams performed their best which won the hearts of the audience. Presently, there are no details have been shared related to the previous scores of both teams and nothing is currently emerging related to this topic. Both the teams are going to play their first head-to-head match of this league and it will be an explosive match as both the teams have excellent players who will not leave the field till the end. It will be one of the best matches of this league, so watch and enjoy.

FIO vs BOG (Fiorentina vs Bologna) Match Details

Match: Fiorentina vs Bologna (FIO vs BOG)
Tournament: Coppa Italia League
Date: Wednesday, 10th January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

FIO vs BOG (Fiorentina vs Bologna) Starting 11

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Starting 11 1.Pietro Terracciano, 2. Nikola Milenkovic, 3. Lucas Martinez-Quarta, 4. Cristiano Biraghi, 5. Fabiano Parisi, 6. Alfred Duncan, 7. Riccardo Sottil, 8. Giacomo Bonaventura, 9. Arthur Melo, 10. Nicolas Gonzalez, 11. Lucas Beltran

Bologna (BOG) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukasz Skorupski, 2. Stefan Posch, 3. Sam Beukema, 4. Victor Kristiansen, 5. Riccardo Calafiori, 6. Kacper Urbanski, 7. Lewis Ferguson, 8. Nikola Moro, 9. Remo Freuler, 10. Alexis Saelemaekers, 11. Joshua Zirkzee

This football match is set to live telecast on Fancode and fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite hard because the previous gameplay performances of both teams are currently not available. At present, nothing can be said about the team winning prediction but it will be clear after the end of this match. Players of both teams are fine and no one is reported injured. The weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain, which has made the match more interesting. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

