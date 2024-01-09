MIDD vs CHE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Middlesbrough vs Chelsea English League Cup

We are back for the football lovers, especially for those who are waiting for the next match of the English League Cup. Yes, you are thinking right this tournament is set to play their next match and it will be played between the teams Middlesbrough (MIDD) and the opponent team (CHE) Chelsea. Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match and it is determined that this match will be most loved by viewers. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 10 January 2024 and it will take place at Riverside Stadium. Still, the details are left to share such as players, team, points table, and more.

Presently, the excat details of the points table are not available but our sources have fetched some information regarding the previous scores of this match. Middlesbrough has played five matches and the team faced four wins or one loss. This team is currently ranked in the 5th place on the points table. On the other side, Chelsea has played four matches and the team faced three wins or one draw. This team is ranked in the 8th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best till the end of this match which makes it more interesting for the fans.

MIDD vs CHE (Middlesbrough vs Chelsea) Match Details

Match: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea (MIDD vs CHE)

Tournament: English League Cup

Date: Wednesday, 10th January 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

MIDD vs CHE Venue: Riverside Stadium

MIDD vs CHE (Middlesbrough vs Chelsea) Starting 11

Middlesbrough (MIDD) Possible Starting 11 1.Tom Glover, 2. Dael Fry, 3. Anfernee Dijksteel, 4. Paddy McNair, 5. Alex Bangura, 6. Isaiah Jones, 7. Hayden Hackney, 8. Daniel Barlaser, 9. Samuel Silvera, 10. Morgan Rogers, 11. Emmanuel Latte Lath