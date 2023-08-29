GAL vs MOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Galatasaray vs Molde FC Scorecard

Hello football and sports lovers, we are going to talk about the next football match in the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers. This match is set to be played between Galatasaray (GAL) and Molde FC (MOL). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday 30 August 2023. This match will be played at NEF Stadyumu located on the European side of Istanbul, Turkey. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this football match such as teams, team players, points table, reports, previous gameplay and more in this article.

This match is the second head-to-head match of both teams and both teams will do their best in this upcoming match. In the previous match, Galatasaray faced victory and won the hearts of the fans and audience at the stadium. Now, both teams are again going to play one more head-to-head match and it is said that this upcoming match will be most liked by the fans and the people at the stadium. Both teams have strong and wonderful players who will give their best to win this upcoming match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

GAL vs MOL (Galatasaray vs Molde FC) Match Details

Match: Galatasaray vs Molde FC (GAL vs MOL)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

Date: Wednesday, 30th August 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

GAL vs MOL Venue: NEF Stadyumu

GAL vs MOL (Galatasaray vs Molde FC) Starting 11

Galatasaray (GAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Fernando Muslera, 2. Sacha Boey, 3. Victor Nelsson, 4. Abdulkerim Bardakci, 5. Angelino, 6. Fredrik Midtsjo, 7. Kerem Akturkoglu, 8. Berkan Kutlu, 9. Sergio Oliveira, 10. Dries Mertens, 11. Mauro Icardi

Molde FC (MOL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jacob Karlstrom, 2. Eirik Haugan, 3. Martin Bjornbak, 4. Kristoffer Haugen, 5. Martin Ellingsen, 6. Erling Knudtzon, 7. Emil Breivik, 8. Sivert Mannsverk, 9. Kristian Eriksen, 10. Magnus Eikrem, 11. Ola Brynhildsen

As per the reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and all are ready to give thier best performance. Also, no chance of rain, and the weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting for the players and the audience. This amazing football match will be live telecast on Fancode.