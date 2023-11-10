GEN vs VER Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Genoa vs Hellas Verona Serie A League

We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the Serie A League 2023 is going to play thier next football match which is set to be played between two teams Genoa (GEN) and team Hellas Verona (VER). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. This match will be played at Luigi Ferraris and it will begin at 01:15 am on Saturday 11 November 2023. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading to get information about this match like the previous scores, teams, players, and more.

The last matches of both teams were amazing and won the hearts of audiences and viewers. Both of the teams have played a total of 11 matches and now going to play the 12th match in this league which will also be the first head-to-head of both teams. Genoa has faced three victories, two draws, or six losses and is currently ranked in the 14th place on the points table. On the other side, Hellas Verona has faced two wins, two draws, or two losses and is currently ranked in the 18th position on the points table. Both teams have active players who will perform thier best, so watch and enjoy it.

GEN vs VER (Genoa vs Hellas Verona) Match Details

Match: Genoa vs Hellas Verona (GEN vs VER)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Saturday, 11th November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

GEN vs VER Venue: Luigi Ferraris

GEN vs VER (Genoa vs Hellas Verona) Starting 11

Genoa (GEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Nicola Leali, 2. Mattia Bani, 3. Alessandro Vogliacco, 4. Alan Matturro, 5. Koni De Winter, 6. Ridgeciano Haps, 7. Kevin Strootman, 8. Pablo Galdames, 9. Morten Thorsby, 10. Berkan Kutlu, 11. George Puscas