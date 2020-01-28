Bihar STET Exam Today, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Check Important Details Here :- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teacher’s Eligibility Test (STET) today i.e. January 28, 2020, in two shifts, at various examination centers across the state of Bihar. BSEB is conducting STET examination to fill 25,270 vacancies for teachers for Secondary school i.e. class 9 & 10 and 12,065 vacancies for teachers for Senior Secondary School i.e. class 11 & 12.

Paper-I for STET examination will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM while Paper-II will be conducted from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

Candidates qualifying Paper-I will be eligible for the selection of Secondary school teachers while those who qualify Paper-II will be eligible for Senior Secondary school teachers.

Bihar STET: Exam pattern

Both the question papers (Paper-I & Paper-II) will have objective type questions

Both the paper will have 100 subject-specific questions and 50 questions related to teaching methodology

Each question will carry 1 mark

There is no negative marking for the wrong answers

Paper 1 will have the following subjects each with 30 questions and 30 marks: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1 and Language 2, Mathematics, Environmental Studies

Paper 2 will have 150 questions with 150 marks which will include the following subjects: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1 and Language 2, Mathematics and science/social science.

Candidates must note that they have to carry the physical copy of the admit card along with them as, without it, the candidate will not be able to enter the examination center.

Bihar STET Important Details Here

Those candidates who have not downloaded their admit card can do it now as the admit card is available on the official website i.e. bsebstet2019.in.

Wishing everyone the very best of luck for their exam, and may you come out with flying colours in your Bihar STET result.