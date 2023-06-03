HAM vs SUS Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Hampshire vs Sussex English T20 Blast

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you one of the best and most outstanding leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated cricket match and this match will be played between Hampshire vs Sussex. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be very interesting. Here we have more information about the HAM vs SUS match and we will share it with you in this article.

English T20 Blast is all set to entertain its fans. Now both team players will give their best to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. English T20 Blast will see Hampshire facing off against Sussex at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean with slight clouds but there is no chance of rain during the match. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match like the team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Hampshire (HAM) vs Sussex (SUS)

League: English T20 Blast

Date: 3rd June 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England

Hampshire (HAM) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ben McDermott(WK), 2. James Vince(C), 3. Toby Albert, 4. Joe Weatherley, 5. Ross Whiteley, 6. Aneurin Donald(WK), 7. Liam Dawson, 8. James Fuller, 9. Chris Wood, 10. Scott Currie, 11. Nathan Ellis

Sussex (SUS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ravi Bopara(C), 2. Tom Clark, 3. Tom Alsop(WK), 4. Shadab Khan, 5. Michael Burgess(WK), 6. James Coles, 7. George Garton, 8. Fynn Hudson-Prentice, 9. Oliver Carter(WK), 10. Tymal Mills, 11. Henry Crocombe

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough competition to the opposite team. This match is going to be played between Hampshire vs Sussex on 3rd June 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England. The HAM team won 4 matches, lost 1 match, and on the other hand, the SUS team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. The HAM team has more chances to win the match against SUS. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.