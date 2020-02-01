How to Create a Unique Wardrobe

Hate it or love it. Have you ever thought about what your wardrobe says about your sense of style? Does it scream you? Below, we give some tips on how to create a perfect wardrobe, enrich it with unique clothing, and put more of your personality into it.

Understand Your Personal Style and Develop Your Brand

Make a list of words that describe you and your style, something like “fun, casual, eclectic, sporty”, or “sophisticated, polished, elegant”. In case you aren’t sure what your perfect style is, you may want to check ready outfits on http://online-stylist.co.uk and discover what you really like. Then draw comparisons between different styles and try to find a couple of favourites. For example, you can be absolutely stolen with the ensemble of those sassy boohoo leather trousers and a cute chiffon blouse that you would never think of matching together.

Then, check the clothes in your wardrobe and decide whether a specific item fits your personal-style wardrobe or not. However, don’t rush to the nearest donation centre. Some of your so-so clothes can be transformed from haters to lovers with the help of a good tailor.

For example, your branded mom’s jeans can become figure-hugging skinnies. Also, a good tailor can breathe new life into your old dress with vintage buttons and other cool accents. Don’t be afraid to let your creativity go wild.

Raid Your Mother’s Closet

Fashion trends do make a huge comeback. So, it won’t hurt you to test some clothes and accessories from your mother or even grandmother. Wearing vintage clothes would be a great opportunity to convey a little of your personal history.

However, if you find no suitable clothing to borrow, it’s not a reason to give up your idea. Nowadays, you can easily buy a boohoo flapper dress to create a Gatsby-inspired outfit for the next party or chunky sneakers with high-waisted jeans like your mom used to wear in her youth.

Find Your Flattering Colours

Flattering, signature colours can help you show off your personality as well. For example, Nicki Minaj is recognizable by her pink ensembles, while Angelina Jolie prefers black. So what is your signature colours? If you’re not sure what shades suit you and need some help, you can find out your perfect colours here or take this online quiz.

Then, you should choose a couple of favourites from that range and think of what colours will make you feel good and more self-confident. You may combine several colours in your outfits and opt for contrasting bags and shoes.

Don’t Be Afraid to Try Something New

Once you settle your perfect style, don’t always stick to it. It would be great if you sometimes break out of your comfort zone and wear new clothes. Or, you can always spice up your existing wardrobe with some unique accessories. Don’t be afraid to complete your cocktail outfit with boho-chic accessories and, more importantly, don’t feel forced to dress in a certain way simply because that’s what everybody else does. Unless you’re visiting an event with a strict dress code, of course.