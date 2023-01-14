Who Will Win IVC vs SEN African Nations Championship? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Cote DIvoire vs Senegal:- Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for football lovers. A very famous and favourite African Nations Championship league is all set for the football match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Cote DIvoire vs Senegal. Both teams have a massive fan following. As we all know that fans lovers to watch the football show. Currently, all the fans are searching for the match details as they are also ready to support their favourite team. Here we have more information about the IVC vs SEN match and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that fans are very excited about the match. So now fans’ wait is over as only a few hours left for the match and it will be more amazing and enjoyable. Because all the players are also ready to show their outstanding moves in the playground. The African Nations Championship match between Cote DIvoire vs Senegal will be played on 19 May 1956 Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details. So let’s take a look at the lineup of the match.

IVC vs SEN Match Details

Team: Cote DIvoire (IVC) vs Senegal (SEN)

League: African Nations Championship

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Date: 15th January 2023

Day: Sunday

Venue: 19 May 1956 Stadium

IVC vs SEN Lineups Player

Cote DIvoire (IVC) Possible Playing 11: 1.Charles Folly, 2. Souleymane Coulibaly, 3. Kouassi Attohoula, 4. Moise Gbai, 5. Serge Badjo, 6. Alpha Sidibe, 7. Mohamed Zoungrana, 8. Essis Aka, 9. Aubin Kramo, 10. Mohamed Sylla, 11. Anicet Oura

Senegal (SEN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Pape Mamadou Sy, 2. Melo Ndiaye, 3. Cheikhou Omar Ndiaye, 4. Moussa Sogue, 5. Ousmane Diouf, 6. Serigne Koite, 7. Lamine Camara, 8. Ousmane Marouf Kane, 9. Libasse Ngom, 10. Raymond Ndour, 11. Malick Mbaye

IVC vs SEN Who Will Win?

As per the lineup of the match, both team players are very amazing and hardworking and they all are ready to give their best for entertaining their fans and winning the trophy. This match will take place between Cote DIvoire vs Senegal on 15th January 2023 at 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at 19 May 1956 Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the IVC team won 4 matches and drew 1 match. The SEN team won 2 matches, draw 1 match and lost 2 matches. The IVC team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.