JIPMER PG Result 2020 for January Session released Check @ jipmer.edu.in Rank Card :- The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has declared the results of the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses viz. MD and MS programmes. The result has been declared today i.e. December 18, 2019 and is available on the official website of JIPMER i.e. jipmer.edu.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website and check their result.

JIPMER PG Result 2020

The JIPMER entrance examination was conducted on December 8, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm across the country. The entrance exam was Computer Based Test which consisted of 250 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). For each correct answer candidate will score 4 marks and for each wrong answer candidate will lose 1 mark. This score will be used to determine the percentile score.

Steps to check JIPMER PG Result 2020:

Visit the official website i.e. jipmer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘announcements’

Under ‘announcements’ click on the ‘exam’ link

A new page will appear

Click on the link which says ‘JIPMER PG Result 2020’

Enter your credentials

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their individual rank letter from the website from December 19, 2019. Those who clear the exam will be called for counselling rounds and the course will begin from January 2020 session. A total of 100 seats are offered for JIPMER M.D/M.S courses. The duration of the course is three years.

Along with releasing the JIPMER PG 2020 Result, the institute has released the detailed counselling notification for the medical examination. The first counselling is expected to be conducted on December 27, 2019. The second counselling will be conducted on January 8, 2020(tentative) and third counselling will be conducted on February 5, 2020(tentative).