CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020 Examination Released cbse.nic.in Details Here :- CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet Out: All the students who are going to take part in CBSE class 10th examination can now search it on the official website of CBSE, the link for which is cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 as well as class 12 examinations from February 15, 2020. The exams for class 12 are going to conclude on March 30 and the class 10 exams are going to end on March 20, the board announced on Tuesday.

The wait is now over for all those students, who have been eagerly waiting for their CBSE class 10th date sheet, the great news is that the time table for the exam is now finally out. Students on the other hand are also requested to visit CBSE website at cbse.nic.in to check their class 10th date sheet.

CBSE Class 10th Examination: Important Details

Candidates must download their admit card within the given time period that is before the examination date (Feb 15) and must take a print out of it for further use. Don’t wait for the last date, download it as soon as possible before the last date.

Don’t forget to bring your admit card along with passport size photos as well as your ID proofs in the examination centres. Also, reach your examination centre 30 minutes prior for avoiding any late entry issue.

Answer booklets are going to be distributed to candidates between 10 am to 10:15 am

The Question paper for the examination will be distributed at 10:15 am

At 10:30 am, the candidates will be allowed to start writing the examination

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet: Steps To Check

In order to check your CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet, follow these step by step procedure which are as follows:

Step 1: At first, you have to visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says class 10 board exam date sheet’

Step 3: After that click on the link

Step 4: Now, a new page will appear with a pdf file

Step 5: At last, just simply open the pdf and download it and take a print out of for future reference

About Central Board of Secondary Education

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was founded on 3rd November 1962. The headquarters of CBSE is located at Preet Vihar, New Delhi. The primary function of the board comprises of preparing academic programmes as well as organising examinations, particularly for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

Previous year, the board exams for class 10th were held from March 7 to 29, 2019. Talking about previous years’ exam for Class 12, then the board exams were held from March 2 to April 2, 2019.