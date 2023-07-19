KRM vs COH Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, KRM Panthers vs Cochin Hurricanes KCC T10 Challengers League

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you one of the best KCC T10 Challengers Leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match that is going to be played between KRM Panthers vs Cochin Hurricanes. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are excited about the match. All the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the KRM vs COH match and we will share it with you in this article.

If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

League: KCC T10 Challengers League

Team: KRM Panthers (KRM) vs Cochin Hurricanes (COH)

Date: 19th July 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

KRM Panthers (KRM) Possible Playing 11:1.Khadarvalli Shaik, 2. Gokul-Kumar(WK), 3. Seyyaf Rafi, 4. Rijil Venugopal, 5. Naveen Jayan(C), 6. Yogesh Naithani, 7. John Peter, 8. Govind-Kumar, 9. Bijo Philip, 10. Nazmul Hussein(WK), 11. Nadeem Zahid

Cochin Hurricanes (COH) Possible Playing 11:1.Shiburaj Ramachandran, 2. Jestin Varghese, 3. John Peter, 4. Naiju Devassy Kutty(WK), 5. Arunraj Ramakrishnan(C), 6. Mobin Joseph, 7. Finny Cheriyan, 8. Yadhu Krishnan Seethakshan, 9. Prasanth Prasannan(WK), 10. Arunkumar Kazhikkattil, 11. Ravinder Kumar

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and talented and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between KRM Panthers vs Cochin Hurricanes on 19th July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The KRM team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the CHO team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match. The KRM team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.