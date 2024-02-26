Sports

LAH vs MUL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Super League T20

6 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello cricket lovers, we are back to share the Super League T20 and this news is making a buzz among the fans. This cricket match is fixed to be played between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and the team will play against Multan Sultans (MUL). Yes, both teams are going to play the match against each other and it will be expected as one of the best matches in this league. It will begin to play at 07:30 pm on Tuesday 27 February 2024 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan. If you are also excited about this upcoming match and curious to know more, then you reached the right site.

LAH vs MUL Live Score

According to the points table, both teams have played a total of five matches previously and are going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. There is a huge difference between both teams gameplay performances. Lahore Qalandars has faced unwell responses by facing five losses in the last five matches and the team ranked in the bottom of the points table. On the opponent’s side, Multan Sultans has faced four wins, or one loss, and the team is presently ranked at the top of the points table. Both teams will perform their best until the end, so watch with joy.

LAH vs MS (Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans) Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans (LAH vs MUL)
Tournament: Super League T20
Date: Tuesday, 27th February 2024
Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

LAH vs MUL (Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans) Playing 11

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) Possible Playing 11 1.Sahibzada Farhan(WK), 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Rassie van der-Dussen, 4. Shai Hope(WK), 5. Sikandar Raza, 6. Ahsan Hafeez, 7. Carlos Brathwaite, 8. Jahandad Khan, 9. Shaheen Afridi(C), 10. Muhammad- Imran, 11. Zaman- Khan

Multan Sultans (MUL) Possible Playing 11 1.Mohammad Rizwan(WK)(C), 2. Usman Khan, 3. Reeza Hendricks, 4. Tayyab Tahir, 5. Iftikhar Ahmed, 6. Khushdil-Shah, 7. David Willey, 8. Usama Mir, 9. Aftab Ibrahim, 10. Abbas Afridi, 11. Mohammad Ali

This upcoming cricket match is the 6th match of both teams in this league and it will live stream on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it can be said that Multan Sultans has more chances to face victory in the upcoming match against the team Lahore Qalandars. All the players in both teams are well and no one is suffering from any injury. Further, the weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports topics.

