LAH vs MUL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Super League T20

Hello cricket lovers, we are back to share the Super League T20 and this news is making a buzz among the fans. This cricket match is fixed to be played between Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and the team will play against Multan Sultans (MUL). Yes, both teams are going to play the match against each other and it will be expected as one of the best matches in this league. It will begin to play at 07:30 pm on Tuesday 27 February 2024 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan. If you are also excited about this upcoming match and curious to know more, then you reached the right site.

According to the points table, both teams have played a total of five matches previously and are going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. There is a huge difference between both teams gameplay performances. Lahore Qalandars has faced unwell responses by facing five losses in the last five matches and the team ranked in the bottom of the points table. On the opponent’s side, Multan Sultans has faced four wins, or one loss, and the team is presently ranked at the top of the points table. Both teams will perform their best until the end, so watch with joy.

LAH vs MS (Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans) Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans (LAH vs MUL)

Tournament: Super League T20

Date: Tuesday, 27th February 2024

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

LAH vs MUL (Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans) Playing 11

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) Possible Playing 11 1.Sahibzada Farhan(WK), 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Rassie van der-Dussen, 4. Shai Hope(WK), 5. Sikandar Raza, 6. Ahsan Hafeez, 7. Carlos Brathwaite, 8. Jahandad Khan, 9. Shaheen Afridi(C), 10. Muhammad- Imran, 11. Zaman- Khan