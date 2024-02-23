LEV vs MAZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Leverkusen vs Mainz Bundesliga League

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches and wait for the Bundesliga League. Yes, you heard right the league is back and going to play their next match between Leverkusen (LEV) and the opponent team Mainz (MAZ). Both teams have a large number of fans worldwide and many people are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:00 am on Saturday 24 February 2024 and it will take place at BayArena Football Stadium located in Leverkusen, Germany. Several details remain yet to be shared about this upcoming match such as both teams, points table, prediction, players, scores, and more.

According to the points table, both teams played well in their last games but there is a massive gap between both teams scores. Both teams have played a total of 22 matches and are now, going to play the second face-to-face match in this league. Leverkusen has faced eighteen wins or four draws, and the team is presently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Mainz has faced two wins, nine draws, or eleven losses, and the team is presently ranked 17th place on the points table. Both teams have strong players in their teams who will perform their best until the end.

LEV vs MAZ (Leverkusen vs Mainz) Match Details

Match: Leverkusen vs Mainz (LEV vs MAZ)

Tournament: Bundesliga League

Date: Saturday, 24th February 2024

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

LEV vs MAZ Venue: BayArena

LEV vs MAZ (Leverkusen vs Mainz) Starting 11

Leverkusen (LEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukas Hradecky, 2. Jonathan Tah, 3. Jeremie Frimpong, 4. Piero Hincapie, 5. Alejandro Grimaldo, 6. Josip Stanisic, 7. Florian Wirtz, 8. Robert Andrich, 9. Granit Xhaka, 10. Patrik Schick, 11. Amine Adli