LEV vs STU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart DFB Pokal League

We are with an exciting piece of news that the DFB Pokal League is going to play their next football match. Yes, you heard right the next match of this league is going to be played between the teams Leverkusen (LEV) and the opponent team VfB Stuttgart (STU). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world and many are waiting for this match. It is set to begin to play at 01:15 am on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at BayArena Football Stadium located in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Let us know more about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous games, predictions, reports, and more in this article.

If we talk about the previous gameplay performances of both teams then it is not available and there are no details about the points table. It is reported that both teams have performed their best in the last games of this league and received good responses from the audience. Some sources claim both teams have played a total of three matches but their score details are not available. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will give their best until the end of this upcoming match. This upcoming match will be most liked by the fans and viewers, so watch and enjoy.

(Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart) Match Details

Match: Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart (LEV vs STU)

Tournament: DFB Pokal League

Date: Wednesday, 7th February 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: BayArena Football Stadium

LEV vs STU (Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart) Starting 11

Leverkusen (LEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukas Hradecky, 2. Jonathan Tah, 3. Jeremie Frimpong, 4. Piero Hincapie, 5. Alejandro Grimaldo, 6. Josip Stanisic, 7. Exequiel Palacios, 8. Florian Wirtz, 9. Granit Xhaka, 10. Jonas Hofmann, 11. Patrik Schick