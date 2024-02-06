Sports

LEV vs STU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart DFB Pokal League

by Shivam Kumar

We are with an exciting piece of news that the DFB Pokal League is going to play their next football match. Yes, you heard right the next match of this league is going to be played between the teams Leverkusen (LEV) and the opponent team VfB Stuttgart (STU). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world and many are waiting for this match. It is set to begin to play at 01:15 am on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at BayArena Football Stadium located in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Let us know more about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous games, predictions, reports, and more in this article.

LEV vs STU Live Score

If we talk about the previous gameplay performances of both teams then it is not available and there are no details about the points table. It is reported that both teams have performed their best in the last games of this league and received good responses from the audience. Some sources claim both teams have played a total of three matches but their score details are not available. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will give their best until the end of this upcoming match. This upcoming match will be most liked by the fans and viewers, so watch and enjoy.

(Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart) Match Details

Match: Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart (LEV vs STU)
Tournament: DFB Pokal League
Date: Wednesday, 7th February 2024
Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)
Venue: BayArena Football Stadium

LEV vs STU (Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart) Starting 11

Leverkusen (LEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukas Hradecky, 2. Jonathan Tah, 3. Jeremie Frimpong, 4. Piero Hincapie, 5. Alejandro Grimaldo, 6. Josip Stanisic, 7. Exequiel Palacios, 8. Florian Wirtz, 9. Granit Xhaka, 10. Jonas Hofmann, 11. Patrik Schick

VfB Stuttgart (STU) Possible Starting 11 1.Alexander Nubel, 2. Waldemar Anton, 3. Dan-Axel Zagadou, 4. Josha Vagnoman, 5. Maximilian Mittelstadt, 6. Atakan Karazor, 7. Chris Fuhrich, 8. Enzo Millot, 9. Angelo Stiller, 10. Sehrou Guirassy, 11. Deniz Undav

This upcoming match is the 4th match of both teams and it will be live broadcast on Fancode. At present, nothing can be said about the team winning prediction because there are no details about the previous gameplay performances of both teams. Who will win the upcoming will be clear after the end of this match. None of the players is suffering from any injury and all are fine to perform their best. The weather is clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Stay stuck to dekhnews.com to read articles on sports topics.

