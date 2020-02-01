Lexus LC 500h launched in India, Price starts at Rs 1.96 Crore Specification Features Images :- Lexus has now launched the LC 500h in India for an introductory price of Rs 1.96 crore (ex-showroom). Other than Lexus LC 500h, the luxury car manufacturer also introduced Lexus ES 300h Exquisite as well as Lexus NX 300h Exquisite in India.

On the other hand, the ES 300h Exquisite is priced at Rs 51.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the NX 300h Exquisite is accessible for Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to that, Lexus has also declared the local production of its vehicles in India, with the first model being the ES 300h. The production on the other hand started this month and the first locally-produced model is going to be available in the country from February 2020.

Talking about the specifications, the new Lexus LC 500h is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine that develops 299hp and 350Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Lexus multistage hybrid drive in the LC 500h combines the 3.5-litre V6 engine with permanent-magnet electric motors that consists of a total system output assessing of 359hp. In addition to that, there is a lightweight lithium-ion battery as well.

The electronically controlled CVT in the vehicle is combined with an automatic transmission along with the magnesium paddle shifters. Lexus LC 500h on the other hand can be driven around in three modes such as Eco, Normal and Sport.

This newly launched car features triple-beam LED headlamps, LED taillamps as well as turn signals, 20-inch forged alloy wheels along with glass roof with sunshade. Inside the cabin of the LC 500h, one is going to come across features such as 10.3-inch LCD multimedia display, multifunction steering wheel with integrated audio controls, 8-way power-adjustable seats, Alcantra upholstery, and so much more.

As far as the standard safety features are concerned, the new Lexus LC 500h consists of eight airbags, hill-start assist control, traction control, vehicle dynamics integrated management, vehicle stability control, power door lock with speed lock function, and so much more.

Coming to the price of the LC 500h, Lexus is going to take on the likes of the Jaguar F-Type and the Audi RS5 Coupe head on, but at the same time both of these cars miss out on a hybrid powertrain which is a huge take away for Lexus.