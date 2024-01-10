CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
LIV vs FUL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Liverpool vs Fulham English League Cup

14 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we are going to talk about the next match of the English League Cup because many sports lovers are curious to know more about this upcoming match. Yes, you heard right this league is back with its next football match and it is set to be played between Liverpool (LIV) and another team Fulham (FUL). It is set to be played at Anfield Football Stadium located in Liverpool, England. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Thursday 11 January 2024 and it is expected that it will be most liked by the viewers. Let us continue your reading to know more about it including both teams, players, predictions, reports, previous scores, and more.

LIV vs FUL Live Score

The English League Cup began recently and all the teams are performing their best in the games. If we talk about the previous scores of both teams then it is presently not available officially because the league began recently. However, some sources have stated that Liverpool has played three matches and Fulham has played four matches yet. LIV faced a good response by winning all the last three matches and ranked in the 6th place on the points table. FUL has faced two wins or draws and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table.

LIV vs FUL (Liverpool vs Fulham) Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs Fulham (LIV vs FUL)
Tournament: English League Cup
Date: Thursday, 11th January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
LIV vs FUL Venue: Anfield

LIV vs FUL (Liverpool vs Fulham) Starting 11

Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting 11 1.Alisson Becker, 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 3. Joseph Gomez, 4. Ibrahima Konate, 5. Jarell Quansah, 6. Curtis Jones, 7. Harvey Elliott, 8. Luis Diaz, 9. Alexis Mac Allister, 10. Darwin Nunez, 11. Cody Gakpo

Fulham (FUL) Possible Starting 11 1.Bernd Leno, 2. Antonee Robinson, 3. Tosin Adarabioyo, 4. Calvin Bassey, 5. Timothy Castagne, 6. Tom Cairney, 7. Bobby Reid, 8. Joao Palhinha, 9. Willian, 10. Alex Iwobi, 11. Raul Jimenez

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on FanCode where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite difficult because the excat details about the previous gameplay performance are presently not available. Both teams carry strong players and no one is currently suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Fans are expressing their love for the teams.  Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

