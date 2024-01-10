CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
MIL vs ATN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Milan vs Atalanta Coppa Italia League

14 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

The Coppa Italia League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams Milan (MIL) and the opponent team (ATN). Both teams have so many fans worldwide and many are excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. It is fixed to begin to play at 01:30 am on Thursday 11 January 2024. This amazing match is going to take place at San Siro, also known as UEFO category four stadium. Various questions remain unclear about this match and it is creating a buzz among the fans, so we made an article and shared all the details.

MIL vs ATN Live Score

Both the teams have performed well in the previous matches and are getting very good responses from the audience for their performance. At present, the details are not available about the excat gameplay performance of both teams. However, some sources claim that both teams have played only one match and received a good response by facing victory. Now, both teams are going to play their second match and it will be the first face-to-face match of both teams. It is expected that it will be a banging match in this league. Both teams have strong and active players who will perform till the end of this upcoming match.

MIN vs ATN (Milan vs Atalanta) Match Details

Match: Milan vs Atalanta (MIL vs ATN)
Tournament: Coppa Italia League
Date: Thursday, 11th January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: San Siro

MIL vs ATN (Milan vs Atalanta) Starting 11

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1. Mike Maignan, 2. Simon Kjaer, 3. Davide Calabria, 4. Theo Hernandez, 5. Alessandro Florenzi, 6. Yacine Adli, 7. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 8. Christian Pulisic, 9. Tijjani Reijnders, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Olivier Giroud

Atalanta (ATN) Possible Starting 11 1. Marco Carnesecchi, 2. Berat Djimsiti, 3. Matteo Ruggeri, 4. Giorgio Scalvini, 5. Sead Kolasinac, 6. Marten de Roon, 7. Aleksei-Miranchuk, 8. Teun Koopmeiners, 9. Ederson dos Santos, 10. Emil Holm, 11. Charles De Ketelaere

This football match is going to be live broadcast on Fancode and the fans can easily enjoy it. Presently, it is quite hard to predict the team winning because the excat details are not available and both teams have played only one match yet. It is reported that the weather is clear and there is no possibility of rain on the match day. All the players are fine and none of them is suffering from any injury which means all will perform their best. This match is one of the beginning matches of this league, so watch with joy. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

