LOR vs RCL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Argentinian League San Lorenzo vs Rosario Central

Hello football lovers, Argentinian League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams San Lorenzo (LOR) and Rosario Central (RCL). This upcoming match will begin play at 06:00 am on Sunday 2 July 2023 and this superb match will be played at Estadio Pedro Bidegain Stadium also known as EI Nuevo Gasometro. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right platform. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams are going to play the fourth head-to-head match of this league and it is said that this upcoming match is a banging match. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams. San Lorenzo faced three draws, one loss, and one win in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Rosario Central faced two draws, two wins, and one loss in their last five matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this match.

LOR vs RCL (San Lorenzo vs Rosario Central) Match Details

Match: San Lorenzo vs Rosario Central

Tournament: Argentinian League

Date: Sunday, 2nd July 2023

Time: 02:00 am

Venue: Estadio Pedro Bidegain

LOR vs RCL (San Lorenzo vs Rosario Central) Starting IXs

San Lorenzo (LOR) Possible Starting 11 1. Augusto Batalla, 2. Gaston Hernandez, 3. Gaston Campi, 4. Rafael Perez, 5. Malcom Braida, 6. Jalil Elias, 7. Ivan Leguizamon, 8. Agustin Giay, 9. Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, 10. Nahuel Barrios, 11. Adam Bareiro

Rosario Central (RCL) Possible Starting 11 1. Jorge Broun, 2. Juan Komar, 3. Ismael Cortez, 4. Facundo Mallo, 5. Carlos Quintana, 6. Alan Rodriguez Armoa, 7. Jaminton Campaz, 8. Francis Mac-Allister, 9. Kevin Ortiz, 10. Luciano Ferreyra, 11. Jhonatan Candia

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has had any injury before this match and everyone is excited to play this upcoming football match. This football match will be live telecast on Fancode where the fans and people can enjoy this upcoming match. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.