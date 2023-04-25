LU vs LEI Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Leeds United vs Leicester City Premier League

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. One of the most famous Premier League is all set for the football match. This match is going to be played between Leeds United vs Leicester City. As we all know both teams are very famous among people and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now all the players are searching for the match details as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the LU vs LEI match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Leicester City is going to be played between Elland Road. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean there is no chance of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sites.

Match Details

Team: Leeds United (LU) vs Leicester City (LEI)

League: Premier League

Date: 26th April 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United (LU) Possible Playing 11: 1. Illan Meslier, 2. Liam Cooper, 3. Robin Koch, 4. Rasmus Nissen, 5. Maximilian Wober, 6. Jack Harrison, 7. Crysencio Summerville, 8. Marc Roca, 9. Brenden Aaronson, 10. Wilfried Gnonto, 11. Rodrigo Moreno

Leicester City (LEI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Daniel Iversen, 2. Caglar Soyuncu, 3. Timothy Castagne, 4. Wout Faes, 5. Victor Kristiansen, 6. Youri Tielemans, 7. Boubakary Soumare, 8. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 9. James Maddison, 10. Patson Daka, 11. Kelechi Iheanacho

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Leeds United vs Leicester City on 26th April 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Elland Road. The LU team won 1 match and lost 4 matches and the LEI team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. The LU team looks good in the recent match and this team has more chances to win the match.