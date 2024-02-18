Monza vs Milan Match Details And Dream11 Prediction: Possible Starting 11 And Tips

In today’s article, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, especially for those who are waiting for the Ligue 1 Tournament 2023. Yes, the league is back and it going to play its next match between the teams; Monza (MNZ) and the other team Milan (MIL). Both teams are going to play the game against each other and fans are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:15 am on Monday 19 February 2024 and it will take place at Stadio Brianteo, also known as the U-Power Stadium located in Monza, Italy. Several details are left to share about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, predictions, previous gameplay performances, and more, so keep continue your reading.

Let’s talk about both teams’ previous gameplay performance, then it was superb and most liked by the fans and viewers. Both teams have played a total of 24 matches and are now going to play their second face-to-face match. Monza has faced seven wins, nine draws, or eight losses and the team is presently ranked in the 11th place on the points table. On the other hand, Milan has faced sixteen wins, four draws, or four losses and the team is ranked in the 3rd place on the points table.

Monza vs Milan Match Details

Match: Monza vs Milan (MNZ vs MIL)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Monday, 19th February 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

MNZ vs MIL Venue: Stadio Brianteo

Monza vs Milan Starting 11

Monza Possible Starting 11 1.Michele Di Gregorio, 2. Luca Caldirola, 3. Danilo D’Ambrosio, 4. Georgios Kyriakopoulos, 5. Pablo Mari, 6. Patrick Ciurria, 7. Andrea Colpani, 8. Matteo Pessina, 9. Roberto Gagliardini, 10. Valentin Carboni, 11. Dany Mota

Milan Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Matteo Gabbia, 3. Simon Kjaer, 4. Davide Calabria, 5. Theo Hernandez, 6. Ismael Bennacer, 7. Yacine Adli, 8. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 9. Christian Pulisic, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Olivier Giroud

This upcoming football match is the 25th match of both teams and it is set to live premiere on JioCinema. If we talk about team winning prediction then Milan has more chances to win this upcoming match against the team Monza. However, nothing can be predicted easily but all the teams will certainly give their best to make this match interesting. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain.