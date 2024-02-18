MLC vs RS Dream11 Possible Starting 11 And Tips: Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Match Details

It is coming forward that the La Liga EA Sports League is back with its next football match. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This match is going to be played between Mallorca (MLC) and the opponent team Sociedad (RS). Both teams have a massive number of fans worldwide and waiting for the match. It will begin to play at 11:00 pm on Sunday 18 February 2024 at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Football Stadium located in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about these upcoming matches.

According to the reports, both teams have played a total of 24 matches and are going to play their second head-to-head match. The previous matches of both teams were most liked by the fans and now, all are waiting for this match. Mallorca has faced four wins, nine losses, or eleven draws in this league and the team is presently ranked in the 16th place on the points table. On the other side, Real Sociedad has faced nine wins, five losses, or ten draws, and the team is presently ranked in the 7th place on the points table. Read on…

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Match Details

Match: Mallorca vs Real Sociedad (MLC vs RS)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League

Date: Sunday, 18th February 2024

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Starting 11

Mallorca Possible Starting 11 1.Predrag Rajkovic, 2. Jaume Costa, 3. Antonio Raillo, 4. Giovanni Gonzalez, 5. Matija Nastasic, 6. Nacho Vidal, 7. Daniel Rodriguez, 8. Antonio Sanchez-Navarro, 9. Omar Mascarell, 10. Sergi Darder, 11. Vedat Muriqi Monza vs Milan Match Details And Dream11 Prediction: Possible Starting 11 And Tips