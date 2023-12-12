MUN vs BAY Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

The UEFA Champions League 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Manchester United (MUN) and the opponent team Bayern Munich (BAY). Both teams have so many fans worldwide and many are excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. It is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 13 December 2023. This amazing match is going to take place at Old Trafford. Various questions remain unclear about this match, so we made an article and shared all the details, so read this article completely.

This league began recently and both teams have played a total of five matches. Both teams are going to play their second face-to-face match in this league. If we talk about their gameplay performance then Bayern received a good response against Manchester United. Manchester has faced one win, one draw, or three losses, and the team is ranked at the bottom of the Group A of the points table. On the other side, Bayern has faced four wins or one draw, and the team is ranked at the top of the Group A of the points table.

MUN vs BAY (Manchester United vs Bayern Munich) Match Details

Match: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich (MUN vs BAY)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 13th December 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

MUN vs BAY Venue: Old Trafford

MUN vs BAY (Manchester United vs Bayern Munich) Starting 11

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Starting 11 1.Andre Onana, 2. Diogo Dalot, 3. Harry Maguire, 4. Luke Shaw, 5. Sergio Reguilon, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Scott McTominay, 8. Antony Matheus dos Santos, 9. Sofyan Amrabat, 10. Anthony Martial, 11. Alejandro Garnacho Ferreira

Bayern Munich (BAY) Possible Starting 11 1.Manuel Neuer, 2. Alphonso Davies, 3. Dayot Upamecano, 4. Noussair Mazraoui, 5. Kim Min-Jae, 6. Leon Goretzka, 7. Kingsley Coman, 8. Joshua Kimmich, 9. Leroy Sane, 10. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 11. Harry Kane

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 2. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Bayern has more possibility to face victory in this upcoming match against Manchester United. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. It is determined this match will be one of the best matches. Lots of fans are waiting for the match and they are waiting to explore it. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.