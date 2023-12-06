MUN vs CHE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League

We have exciting news for football lovers, especially for the football lovers that the Scottish League is going to play their next football match. It will be played between Manchester United (MUN) and this team will play against team Chelsea (CHE). Both of the teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are so excited about this match. This match will be played at Stadium in Stretford, England and it will begin at 01:45 am on Thursday 7 December 2023. Still, lots of details remain to share such as both teams, predictions, reports, previous matches, players, and more in this article.

Both teams gave their best in the previous matches and had played a total of 14 matches in this league. Reportedly, it is the first face-to-face football match of both teams in this tournament as well as the 15th match. Manchester United has faced wins, or six losses in the previous matches, and the team is ranked in the 7th place on the points table. Chelsea has faced five wins, four draws, or five losses and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. There are strong and active players in their teams who will perform until the end of this match.

MUN vs CHE (Manchester United vs Chelsea) Match Details

Match: Manchester United vs Chelsea (MUN vs CHE)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Thursday, 7th December 2023

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

MUN vs CHE Venue: Stadium in Stretford, England

MUN vs CHE (Manchester United vs Chelsea) Starting 11

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Starting 11 1.Andre Onana, 2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 3. Harry Maguire, 4. Luke Shaw, 5. Victor Lindelof, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Scott McTominay, 8. Antony Matheus dos Santos, 9. Sofyan Amrabat, 10. Alejandro Garnacho Ferreira, 11. Rasmus Hojlund

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting 11 1.Robert Sanchez, 2. Thiago Silva, 3. Levi Colwill, 4. Benoit Badiashile, 5. Axel Disasi, 6. Conor Gallagher, 7. Mykhailo Mudryk, 8. Enzo Fernandez, 9. Moises Caicedo, 10. Raheem Sterling, 11. Nicolas Jackson

This match is set to be live broadcast on Star Sports channel and Hotstar where the fans can easily enjoy. It is hard to predict the team winning prediction because teams played well and gave most of the similar performances. Manchester United has more chances to win this match but nothing can be said too early. No one among the players has any injury and all winn perform their best till the end.