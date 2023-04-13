MUN vs SEV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Manchester United vs Sevilla

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. UEFA Europa League is a very famous league and this team is back with its two powerful teams. This match is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Manchester United vs Sevilla. Currently, all the fans are very excited about this match and they are searching for the match on the Internet as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the MUN vs SEV match and we will share it with you in this article.

The UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United vs Sevilla is going to be played at Old Trafford. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Manchester United (MUN) vs Sevilla (SEV)

League: UEFA Europa League

Date: 14th April 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Playing 11: 1. David De Gea, 2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 3. Harry Maguire, 4. Tyrell Malacia, 5. Lisandro Martinez, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Scott McTominay, 8. Jadon Sancho, 9. Antony Matheus dos Santos, 10. Marcel Sabitzer, 11. Marcus Rashford

Sevilla (SEV) Possible Playing 11: 1. Marko Dmitrovic, 2. Jesus Navas, 3. Loic Bade, 4. Nemanja Gudelj, 5. Marcos Acuna, 6. Fernando Francisco Reges, 7. Bryan Gil, 8. Erik Lamela, 9. Pape Gueye, 10. Suso, 11. Youssef En-Nesyri

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Manchester United vs Sevilla on 14th April 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Old Trafford. As per the recent match result, the MUN team won 2 matches and the other hand, SEV team won 3 matches. As per the scoreboard, the SEV team looks good in the recent match against MUN.