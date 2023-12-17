CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
MUN-W vs LIV-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Manchester United Women vs Liverpool Women Women’s Super League

1 day ago
by Shivam Kumar

Here, the next football match of the Women’s Super League 2023 is going to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. It is fixed to be played between Manchester United Women (MUN-W) and the opponent team Liverpool Women (LIV-W). It is reported that it will be played at Leigh Sports Village and it is set to begin play at 05:45 pm on Sunday 17 December 2023. We have mentioned all the details of this match and also talked about the other topics about this upcoming match.

MUN-W vs LIV-W

Both teams played well in the last matches of this league and now they are going to play their 10th match. It is the first face-to-face match and it is expected as a banging match in this league. Manchester United has faced five wins, three draws, or one loss and the team is ranked in the 4th place on the points table. On the other hand, Liverpool has faced four wins, three draws, or two losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 5th place on the points table.

MUN-W vs LIV-W (Manchester United Women vs Liverpool Women) Match Details

Match: Manchester United Women vs Liverpool Women (MUN-W vs LIV-W)
Tournament: Women’s Super League
Date: Sunday, 17th December 2023
Time: 05:45 PM (IST) – 12:15 PM (GMT)
MUN-W vs LIV-W Venue: Leigh Sports Village

MUN-W vs LIV-W (Manchester United Women vs Liverpool Women) Starting 11

Manchester United Women (MUN-W) Possible Starting 11 1.Mary Earps, 2. Hannah Blundell, 3. Maya Le Tissier, 4. Millie Turner, 5. Jayde Riviere, 6. Ella Toone, 7. Katie Zelem, 8. Leah Galton, 9. Hayley Ladd, 10. Nikita Parris, 11. Melvine Malard

Liverpool Women (LIV-W) Possible Starting 11 1.Rachael Laws, 2. Gemma Bonner, 3. Emma Koivisto, 4. Taylor Hinds, 5. Grace Fisk, 6. Jenna Clark, 7. Fuka Nagano, 8. Ceri Holland, 9. Marie-Therese Hobinger, 10. Shanice van de Sanden, 11. Sophie Haug

Reportedly, this football match is set to be live telecast on the JioCinema online streaming platform. It is presently difficult to predict the victory of the team because the previous matches of both the teams have been played well and the possibility of both winning in the upcoming match. At present, no player is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. If we talk about the weather then the climate is also clean and clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.

