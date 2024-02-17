NAN vs PSG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 League

Hello football lovers, we are back with an exciting piece about the next match of the Ligue 1 League. This upcoming match is set to be played between Nantes (NAN) and the team will play against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Both teams a numerous fans around the world and they are expressing their love for the match. The match is set to begin at 01:30 am on Sunday 18 February 2024 at Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau located in Nantes, France. Here, we are going to share every single piece of information regarding this upcoming match such as both teams, players, gameplay performances, predictions, and more in this article.

According to the points table, all the teams performed their best and received a good response from the fans and audience. Now, the fans are waiting for this upcoming match. Both teams have played a total of 21 matches and are now going to play their second face-to-face match in this league. Nantes has faced six wins, four draws, or eleven losses and the team is ranked in the 13th place on the points table. Paris Saint Germain has faced fifteen wins, five draws, or one loss and the team is ranked at the top of the points table. Read on…

NAN vs PSG (Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain) Match Details

Match: Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain (NAN vs PSG)

League: Ligue 1 League

Date: Sunday, 18th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau

NAN vs PSG (Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain) Starting 11

Nantes (NAN) Possible Starting 11 1.Remy Descamps, 2. Jean Charles Castelletto, 3. Eray Comert, 4. Jean Kevin Duverne, 5. Florent Mollet, 6. Douglas Augusto, 7. Pedro Chirivella, 8. Samuel Moutoussamy, 9. Moussa Sissoko, 10. Moses Simon, 11. Mostafa Mohamed