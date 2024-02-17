Sports

NAN vs PSG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 League

11 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, we are back with an exciting piece about the next match of the Ligue 1 League. This upcoming match is set to be played between Nantes (NAN) and the team will play against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Both teams a numerous fans around the world and they are expressing their love for the match. The match is set to begin at 01:30 am on Sunday 18 February 2024 at Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau located in Nantes, France. Here, we are going to share every single piece of information regarding this upcoming match such as both teams, players, gameplay performances, predictions, and more in this article.

NAN vs PSG Live Score

According to the points table, all the teams performed their best and received a good response from the fans and audience. Now, the fans are waiting for this upcoming match. Both teams have played a total of 21 matches and are now going to play their second face-to-face match in this league. Nantes has faced six wins, four draws, or eleven losses and the team is ranked in the 13th place on the points table. Paris Saint Germain has faced fifteen wins, five draws, or one loss and the team is ranked at the top of the points table. Read on…

NAN vs PSG (Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain) Match Details

Match: Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain (NAN vs PSG)
League: Ligue 1 League
Date: Sunday, 18th February 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau

NAN vs PSG (Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain) Starting 11

Nantes (NAN) Possible Starting 11 1.Remy Descamps, 2. Jean Charles Castelletto, 3. Eray Comert, 4. Jean Kevin Duverne, 5. Florent Mollet, 6. Douglas Augusto, 7. Pedro Chirivella, 8. Samuel Moutoussamy, 9. Moussa Sissoko, 10. Moses Simon, 11. Mostafa Mohamed

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Keylor Navas, 2. Danilo Pereira, 3. Nordi Mukiele, 4. Lucas Hernandez, 5. Lucas Beraldo, 6. Fabian Ruiz Pena, 7. Marco Asensio, 8. Manuel Ugarte, 9. Ousmane Dembele, 10. Goncalo Ramos, 11. Randal Kolo Muani

This upcoming football match is the 22nd match of both teams in this league and it is set to live broadcast on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Paris Saint Germain has more chances to face victory in the upcoming match against the team Nantes, as per the points table. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports topics.

