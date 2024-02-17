VAL vs SEV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Valencia vs Sevilla LaLiga EA Sports League

Sports

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches and wait for the La Liga EA Sports. Yes, the La Liga EA Sports League is back with its next football match. This news is creating a buzz among the fans and sports lovers. This match will be played between Valencia (VAL) and opponent team Sevilla (SEV) and it will take place at Mestalla Stadium, the 8th largest stadium in Spain. It is fixed to begin to play at 01:30 am on Sunday 18 February 2024. Let us talk about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous gameplay performance, predictions, and more in this article.

VAL vs SEV Live Score

Both teams performed their best in the last games and won the hearts of the audience and viewers. Reportedly, both teams have played a total of 24 matches and are now, going to play their second face-to-face match in this league. Valencia has faced ten wins, five draws, or nine losses, and the team is ranked in the 9th position in the points table. On the other hand, Sevilla has faced five wins, eight draws, or eleven losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 15th position on the points table. Swipe up this article to know more…

VAL vs SEV (Valencia vs Sevilla) Match Details

Match: Valencia vs Sevilla (VAL vs SEV)
Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League
Date: Sunday, 18th February 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
VAL vs SEV Venue: Mestalla

VAL vs SEV (Valencia vs Sevilla) Starting 11

Valencia (VAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Giorgi Mamardashvili, 2. ThierryÂ Correia, 3. Jose Gaya, 4. Cristhian Mosquera, 5. Mouctar Diakhaby, 6. Javier Guerra Moreno, 7. Francisco Perez, 8. Jose Luis-Garcia, 9. Hugo Duro, 10. Diego Lopez Noguerol, 11. Alberto Mari

Sevilla (SEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Orjan Nyland, 2. Jesus Navas, 3. Marcos Acuna, 4. Loic Bade, 5. Sergio Ramos, 6. Lucas Ocampos, 7. Oliver Torres, 8. Djibril Sow, 9. Boubakary Soumare, 10. Youssef En-Nesyri, 11. Isaac Romero

This upcoming football match is the 25th match of both teams in this league and it will be available to live stream on JioCinema. If we talk about team winning prediction then it is quite hard because both teams (Valencia and Sevilla) have performed their best in the last matches. However, Valencia has more chances to win the upcoming match against Sevilla. No player is suffering from any injury to either of both teams and all are fine to perform their best. The weather is also clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Stay stuck to dekhnews.com to read articles on sports topics.

