VAL vs SEV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Valencia vs Sevilla LaLiga EA Sports League

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches and wait for the La Liga EA Sports. Yes, the La Liga EA Sports League is back with its next football match. This news is creating a buzz among the fans and sports lovers. This match will be played between Valencia (VAL) and opponent team Sevilla (SEV) and it will take place at Mestalla Stadium, the 8th largest stadium in Spain. It is fixed to begin to play at 01:30 am on Sunday 18 February 2024. Let us talk about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, previous gameplay performance, predictions, and more in this article.

Both teams performed their best in the last games and won the hearts of the audience and viewers. Reportedly, both teams have played a total of 24 matches and are now, going to play their second face-to-face match in this league. Valencia has faced ten wins, five draws, or nine losses, and the team is ranked in the 9th position in the points table. On the other hand, Sevilla has faced five wins, eight draws, or eleven losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 15th position on the points table. Swipe up this article to know more…

VAL vs SEV (Valencia vs Sevilla) Match Details

Match: Valencia vs Sevilla (VAL vs SEV)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League

Date: Sunday, 18th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

VAL vs SEV Venue: Mestalla

VAL vs SEV (Valencia vs Sevilla) Starting 11

Valencia (VAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Giorgi Mamardashvili, 2. ThierryÂ Correia, 3. Jose Gaya, 4. Cristhian Mosquera, 5. Mouctar Diakhaby, 6. Javier Guerra Moreno, 7. Francisco Perez, 8. Jose Luis-Garcia, 9. Hugo Duro, 10. Diego Lopez Noguerol, 11. Alberto Mari