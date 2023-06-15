New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched in India: Prices Start at Rs 1.27 Lakh Specs and Features

Recently, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched in India and this news is gathering a lot of attention on the internet sites. There are many pictures of this motorbike have been shared on social media and these are continuously shared by users. It is a good time for those people who are waiting to buy a new two-wheeler vehicle. The launching news of this vehicle is creating a storm on the internet and many are showing thier interest in this vehicle. In this article, we are going to share the entire details about this vehicle such as price, features, launching date, and more.

There are several pictures and teasers have been shared of this vehicle. After sharing the teasers and pictures, Hero MotoCorp has launched its new Xtreme 160R 4V in India and now it is available to buy. It has a price tag of Rs. 1,27,300 and the customers can buy it from the ex-showroom, in Delhi. The company claims that this new and the latest vehicle comes with a host of significant updates, including a new engine. It is available in a choice of three variants including Standard, Connected, and Pro. Scroll down this page and continue this article to know more about this vehicle.

New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched in India

The pre-booking of this vehicle will begin from 15 June 2023 and it will be delivered in the second week of July 2023. It is offered in four color variants including Blazing Sports Red, Neon Shooting Star, Matt Slate Black, and Matt Slate B which will increase its looks. Let us discuss in detail the price of the different variants following Standard model has a price tag of Rs. 1,27,300, the Connected model has a price tag of Rs. 1,32,800, and the Pro model has a price tag of Rs. 1,36,500.

The similar speciation of every Xtreme 160R 4V variant is that they feature Disc Brakes and Alloy Wheels, the engine capacity is 163.2 cc, and the transmission has a 5-speed manual. It has a weight of 144 kg and the height of the seat is about 795 mm. The max power of the vehicle is 16.6 bhp. It is now available in the Indian market at a price of Rs. 1,27,300 in 3 variants and 4 colors. The capacity of the fuel tank is around 12 liters. It can be booked now and delivered in July 2023’s second week. We have mentioned all the available details of this vehicle above in this article. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.