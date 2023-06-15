SPN vs ITA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League

Hello football lovers, UEFA Nations League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Spain (SPN) and another team Italy (ITA). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:15 am on Friday 16 June 2023 and this football match will be played at De Grolsch Veste. If you are also a football lover and hitting the search engine platforms to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

This upcoming match is the sixth head-to-head match of both teams and the previous matches of both teams were most liked by the fans and audience at the stadium. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams. Spain had faced three wins, one loss, and one draw in thier last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Italy faced three wins, one loss, and one draw in the last five matches of this tournament. Both teams played much similarly and made the upcoming match a banging match, so watch and enjoy.

SPN vs ITA (Spain vs Italy) Match Details

Match: Spain vs Italy (SPN vs ITA)

Tournament: UEFA Nations League

Date: Friday, 16th June 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: De Grolsch Veste

SPN vs ITA (Spain vs Italy) Starting IXs

Spain (SPN) Possible Starting 11 1.Kepa Arrizabalaga, 2. Jordi Alba, 3. Juan Bernat, 4. Robin Le Normand, 5. Jesus Navas, 6. Rodrigo Hernandez, 7. Mikel Merino, 8. Yeremi Pino, 9. Dani Olmo, 10. Joselu, 11. Marco Asensio

Italy (ITA) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 3. Federico Dimarco, 4. Francesco Acerbi, 5. Leonardo Bonucci, 6. Bryan Cristante, 7. Jorginho, 8. Nicolo Barella, 9. Marco Verratti, 10. Mateo Retegui, 11. Giacomo Raspadori

As per the exclusive reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The weather is also completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this football match. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers.