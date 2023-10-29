Gadgets

Nokia 105 Classic Launched in India With UPI Support Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 999

28 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the Nokia has introduced the feature phone Nokia 105 Classic in India, offering UPI support, with prices starting at just Rs 999. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The Nokia 105 Classic was officially launched in India on October 26. This feature phone is equipped with a built-in UPI application to facilitate seamless transactions and also offers support for wireless FM radio connectivity.

Nokia 105 Classic Launched in India

Nokia provides a one-year replacement warranty for the purchase of this device. The phone is available in both single-SIM and dual-SIM versions and can be purchased with or without the charger. It is offered in a choice of two colors. This handset complements the Nokia 105 model that was introduced earlier this year, featuring inbuilt UPI 123PAY support. The Nokia 105 Classic is presented in Blue and Charcoal color choices and can be purchased in India at the price of Rs. 999.

Nokia 105 Classic Launched in India

It became available for purchase on October 26 in four versions, offering both single-SIM and dual-SIM options, with and without chargers, catering to various preferences. The Nokia 105 Classic is said to have undergone thorough durability testing, assuring high performance even in the most challenging environmental conditions. Its ergonomic design, which includes well-spaced keys, aims to improve the overall user experience. HMD Global has not yet provided a detailed specification sheet for the Nokia 105 Classic; however, the company has affirmed that the phone is equipped with an 800mAh battery, ensuring an extended battery life and prolonged standby time.

Additionally, the Nokia 105 Classic includes features such as wireless FM radio connectivity support, offering users the convenience of enjoying FM radio without the need for earphones. The company, in a press statement, confirmed that the Nokia 105 Classic supports UPI transactions but has not specified the particular UPI application integrated. Furthermore, the phone is backed by a one-year replacement guarantee, effective from the date of purchase. The Nokia 105 (2023) is priced at Rs. 1,299 in India and comes in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red color choices. It was introduced concurrently with the Nokia 106 4G, which is available in India for Rs. 2,199. Ravi Kunwar, VP- India & APAC at HMD Global, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating:

“We are thrilled to introduce an appealing upgrade to our market-leading feature phone, the new Nokia 105 Classic, which is more relevant than ever thanks to its stylish design and UPI feature. By offering the feature-rich Nokia 105 Classic in the sub-INR 1000 segment, we aim to narrow the digital divide and facilitate financial access for everyone.”

