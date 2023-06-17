NYFC vs CC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup New York City FC vs Columbus Crew SC

There is a piece of news coming forward that the La Liga 2 League is going to play thier next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Levante (LET) and another team Deportivo Alaves (ALA). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am on Sunday 18 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams had played numerous head-to-head matches in this tournament and given their best performance in thier previous matches. Levante had played a total of 21 matches in which they faced 9 wins, 3 losses, or 9 draws, and are currently ranked in the 3rd position of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Deportivo Alaves had played 18 matches in which they faced 9 wins, 2 losses, or 7 draws and are currently ranked in the 5th position in the points table of this tournament.

NYFC vs CC (New York City FC vs Columbus Crew SC) Match Details

Match: Levante vs Deportivo Alaves (LET vs ALA)

Tournament: La Liga 2 League

Date: Sunday, 18th June 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

NYFC vs CC (New York City FC vs Columbus Crew SC) Starting 11

New York City FC (NYFC) Possible Starting 11 1.Matt Freese, 2. Kevin OToole, 3. Mitja Ilenic, 4. Maxime Chanot, 5. Thiago Martins, 6. Keaton Parks, 7. James Sands, 8. Matias Pellegrini, 9. Richard Ledezma, 10. Gabriel Santos Pereira, 11. Talles Magno

Columbus Crew SC (CC) Possible Starting 11 1.Patrick Schulte, 2. Malte Amundsen, 3. Gustavo Vallecilla, 4. Philip Quinton, 5. StevenÂ Moreira, 6. Lucas Zelarayan, 7. Aidan Morris, 8. Yaw Yebeoh, 9. Mohamed Farsi, 10. Cucho Hernandez, 11. Christian Ramirez

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Jio TV where the fans can enjoy this match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles.