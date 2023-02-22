PLM vs BRGT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Palmeiras vs Pink Bull Bragantino Today’s Match

Brazilian Paulista is one of the best and most well-known football leagues known for introducing some of the best matches in the last few days. The league has been running with lots of matches before and now, the league is coming with one more match of the day. According to the sources, team Palmeiras (PLM) and team Pink Bull Bragantino (BRGT) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams have already played lots of matches before and now, another battle will take place in the upcoming hours.

In this article, we would like to share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and other important details. Those who are creating their teams on Dream11 and Fantasy platforms can choose the players from this article. We will also share the lineups of players of the match. As we can see that team BRGT is in the 2nd spot under Group A while team Palmeiras is at the 1st spot under Group D. Both teams have played 9 matches in this league and will play their 10th match. Stay tuned with us to get more updates of the upcoming match.

PLM vs BRGT Match Details

Team Names:- Palmeiras (PLM) vs Pink Bull Bragantino (BRGT)

League:- Brazilian Paulista

Venue:- Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo)

Date:- Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time:- 06:05 AM (IST) – 12:35 AM (GMT)

PLM vs BRGT Squad Player

Palmeiras (PLM):- Weverton, Gustavo Gomez, Marcos Rocha, Vinicius Silvestre, Giovani Henrique, Jailson Siqueira, Gustavo Garcia, Henri Marinho, Jhonatan dos Santos Rosa, Breno Lopes, Kaiky Naves, Fabio Silva de Freitas, Michel Augusto, Vanderlan Barbosa, Raphael Veiga, Eduardo Pereira Rodrigues, Ronielson da Silva Barbosa, Endrick Sousa, Eduard Atuesta, Bruno Tabata, Mayke Rocha de Oliveira, Luan Garcia, Marcelo Lomba, Rafael- Navarro, Jose Manuel Lopez, Joaquin Piquerez, Murilo Cerqueira, Gabriel Menino, and Jose Rafael Vivian.

Pink Bull Bragantino (BRGT):- Maycon Cleiton, Natan Souza, Jose Hurtado, Luan Patrick, Jadsom Meemyas, Matheus Fernandes, Gustavo Ribeiro Neves, Marcos Vinicios, Raul Goncalves, Guilherme Lopes, Bruno Goncalves-de-Jesus, Artur Guimaraes, Lucas Cunha, Vitor Hugo, Aderlan de Lima Silva, Leonardo Realpe, Luan Candido, Cleiton Schwengber, Werik Popo, Thiago Borbas, Juninho Capixaba, Nathan Camargo dos Santos, Bruno Praxedes, Lucas Evangelista, Kawe Ferreira, Kevin Lomonaco, Welliton Matheus, Lucao Azevedo, Alerrandro Barra, Ramires, Leo Ortiz, Fabricio Oliveira de Souza, and Helinho Junio.

PLM vs BRGT Lineups Player

Palmeiras (PLM):- Weverton, Gustavo Gomez, Marcos Rocha, Joaquin Piquerez, Murilo Cerqueira, Gabriel Menino, Jose Rafael Vivian, Raphael Veiga, Eduardo Pereira Rodrigues, Ronielson da Silva Barbosa, and Endrick Sousa.

Pink Bull Bragantino (BRGT):- Maycon Cleiton, Natan Souza, Jose Hurtado, Luan Patrick, Jadsom Meemyas, Matheus Fernandes, Gustavo Ribeiro Neves, Marcos Vinicios, Raul Goncalves, Alerrandro Barra, and Artur Guimaraes.

PLM vs BRGT Match Prediction

Both teams have played lots of matches in the league and now, they are going to play their 10th match. As we can see the team BRGT is in the 2nd spot with 9 matches where they won 4 and lost 3 matches. Another team PLM is at the 1st spot in Group D where they won 6 and lost 0 matches out of 9 matches. As per the experts, team PLM has better chances to win this match tonight.